हैप्पी दिवाली:पॉजिटिविटी के साथ मनाएं दिवाली; घर पर जगाएं गाय के गोबर से बने दीये

चंडीगढ़9 मिनट पहले
सेक्टर 45 की गौशाला में तैयार किये जा रहे दीये।
  • सेक्टर 45 की गौशाला में तैयार किये जा रहे हैं गाय के गोबर से दिए और लक्ष्मी व गणेश जी की मूर्तियां

( आरती एम अग्निहोत्री).कोरोना के चलते पूरा साल नेगेटिविटी के बीच गुजरा है। जिसका असर लोगों की पर्सनल और प्रोफेशनल, दोनों लाइफ पर पड़ा है। ऐसे में हर कोई सकारात्मकता चाहता है और दिवाली से अच्छा मौका और क्या हो सकता है क्योंकि ये हमारे देश का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण और बड़ा फेस्टिवल जो है।इसलिए इसबार दिवाली पे लोग पॉजिटिविटी के साथ आगे बढ़ना चाहते हैं।अपने मन के साथ साथ पर्यावरण को भी स्वच्छ रखना चाहते हैं। इसलिए दिवाली पे गाय के गोबर के दिए और लक्ष्मी व गणेश की मूर्तियां बनाई जा रही हैं।

सेक्टर-45 की गोशाला में गौरीशंकर सेवा दल और कैम्बवाला में गाय के गोबर के इको फ्रेंडली दिए बनाए जा रहे हैं।गौरीशंकर सेवादल गौशाला सेक्टर-45 के वाईस प्रेजिडेंट विनोद कुमार ने बताया के पिछले तीन साल से वे यहां गाय क गोबर क दिए बना रहे हैं. बोले, चंडीगढ़ जैसे स्मार्ट शहर में गोबर के सदुपयोग को करने की और ये एक बेहतरीन कदम था। इसके साथ ही स्वच्छ भारत अभियान और पीएम मोदी के सपने वोकल फॉर लोकल को हमने इस अभियान के तहत ही सच कर दिखाया है।

उन्होंने बताया के इन दीयों में शुद्धि के लिए जटा मासी, पीली सरसों, कपूर, गूगल आदि को मिलाया गया है। यह दीये इको फ्रेंडली है और इसको कोई भी व्यक्ति अपने घर पर खुद भी तैयार कर सकता है। उन्होंने बताया के एक मिनट में दो दिये तैयार हो जाते हैं। वहीं पूरे दिन में 1500 दिए बनाये जा रहे हैं। ये दिए दिवाली पर लोगों को निशुल्क बांटे जाएंगे। ध्यान बस इतना रखना है कि इसके नीचे प्लेट रखकर ही जलाएं।

विनोद के बताया के शास्त्रों के मुताबिक गौमाता के गोबर में लक्ष्मी जी का वास होता है और एक गाय ही ऐसा प्राणी है जिसका मल मूत्र इस तरह शुद्धि के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। उन्होंने बताया पहले साल 10000, दूसरे साल 20000 और तीसरे यानी इस साल 35000 दिए बनाने का लक्ष्य है।उन्होंने आगे बताया के इस्तेमाल करने क बाद इन दीयों को गमलों में खाद के तौर पर भी इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।

गौशाला में इन दीयों को बनाने वालों का कहना है कि गौ माता का गोबर सबसे शुद्ध होता है, इस गोबर में हवन की सुगंधित सामग्री बना कर और भी बढ़िया तरीके से दीयों को तैयार किया जा रहा है। इन दीयों को जलाने से जहां सुगंध फैलेगी वहीं इनसे वातावरण भी शुद्ध हो जाएगा। गौशाला की ओर से हजारों की संख्या में दीयो को बनाया जा रहा है। इन दीयों को बनाने के लिए आसपास के लोग स्वयं सेवा व भक्ति भाव से रोजाना आते है और दीयों को तैयार करके इन्हें धूप में सुखाया जा रहा है।

कैंबवाला में सुरभि काओ फार्म से अंकुर मित्तल ने बताया उनके यहां भी मिट्टी के दीये और गमले तैयार किये जा रहे हैं। पंजाब में आरएसएस ने एक लाख दीयों की डिमांड की थी।लेकिन वे इतने दीये नहीं बना सकते थे।इसलिए करीब 25000 दीये ही बनाये गए है।इसके अलावा गमले भी बनाये गए हैं। एक दीया दो रुपये और गमला 10 रुपये का है।

