दिल्ली में 6 घंटे चली बैठक बेनतीजा:केंद्र सरकार यात्री ट्रेन चलाने पर अड़ी किसानों की कानून रद्द करने की जिद

चंडीगढ़32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसानों से बातचीत को केंद्र ने बनाई कमेटी
  • किसान बाेले- धरने जहां हैं वहीं रहेंगे, आप मालगाड़ियां चलाएं, अड़चन नहीं डालेंगे

केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों का विरोध कर रही किसान जत्थेबंदियों की शुक्रवार को दिल्ली में केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र तोमर और रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल के साथ बैठक हुई। इसमें सभी 29 किसान जत्थेबंदियों के प्रतिनिधि शामिल हुए। मीटिंग में केंद्रीय मंत्रियों ने कृषि कानूनों पर किसानों की आशंकाओं को दूर करने की कोशिश की। रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने उन्हेें बताया कि कृषि कानून किसी भी प्रकार से किसानों को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाएंगे। आप मालगाड़ी के साथ पैसेंजर ट्रेनों को भी चलने दें, लेकिन किसान इस बात पर अड़े रहे कि पहले आप मालगाड़ियां चलाएं। उसके बाद किसान पैसेंजर गाड़ियों को चलने देने पर विचार करेंगे।

यह मीटिंग सुबह 11 बजे से लेकर शाम 5 बजे तक लगभग छह घंटे चली, लेकिन मालगाड़ियां व पैसेंजर ट्रेन चलाने और केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने पर दोनों पक्षों में कोई सहमति नहीं बन सकी। इसके बाद केंद्रीय मंत्रियों ने कहा कि वे जल्द एक कमेटी का गठन करेंगे, जो दोबारा किसानों के साथ बैठक कर इन सभी मद्दों पर आगे विचार-विमर्श करेगी। इस पर किसान नेता बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल ने कहा, 26-27 का दिल्ली चलो कार्यक्रम जारी रहेगा। 18 नवंबर को चंडीगढ़ में सभी किसान जत्थेबंदियां मीटिंग कर रणनीति बनाएंगी।

किसानों की प्रमुख मांगें...

  • एसडीएम कोर्ट में ही शिकायत का प्रावधान खत्म हो, सिविल कोर्ट में भी जाने का प्रावधान हो। जमीनों की कुर्की वाली शर्त खत्म हो।
  • प्राइवेट कारोबारियों की स्टॉक लिमिट भी तय हो। मंडी सिस्टम किसी भी हालत में खत्म नहीं हो।
  • एमएसपी से नीचे खरीद पर कार्रवाई का प्रावधान हो। बाकी फसलों पर भी एमएसपी सुनिश्चित हो।
  • कृषि कानूनों पर केंद्र लिखित में तय समय सीमा में कार्रवाई का भरोसा दें, धरने तभी हटाए जाएंगे।
  • सूबे की आर्थिक नाकेबंदी खोलते हुए रेलवे की ओर से मालगाड़ियां चलाई जाएं।

केंद्र इन मांगों पर अड़ा...

  • किसान अपने धरने प्रदर्शन रेलवे की हद से बाहर ले जाएं। मालगाड़ियां तभी चलेंगी, जब पैसेंजर ट्रेनें चलने दी जाएंगी।
  • किसानों की समस्याएं सुनीं पर हम हल नहीं कर सकते, आगे की बातचीत को कमेटी बनाई जाएगी।

किसान जिन मांगों पर अड़े

  • किसानों पर दर्ज सभी मामले रद्द हों।
  • सरकार बिजली संशोधन कानून वापस ले।
  • धरने लिखित आश्वासन पर ही हटेंगे। पैसेंजर ट्रेन नहीं चलने देंगे।

ट्रैक खाली करें तभी रेल सेवा होगी बहाल: गोयल

किसान पैसेंजर गाड़ियों को भी चलने दें तभी रेलवे मालगाड़ियां चलाएगा। किसान रेलवे की हद से बाहर धरना ले जाएं तभी रेल सेवा बहाल होगी। मीटिंग में पूरी तरह सहमति नहीं बन सकी है लेकिन उम्मीद है जल्द ठोस फैसला हो जाएगा।
-पीयूष गोयल, रेल मंत्री

किसानों की जमीन पर आंच नहीं आएगी: तोमर

किसान देश में जहां चाहें अपनी फसल बेच सकेंगे। जहां तक जमीन के सौदे की बात होने का डर है तो जमीन का नहीं, केवल फसल का ठेका हो सकता है, किसानों की जमीन पर किसी प्रकार की आंच नहीं आएगी। वह पहले की तरह सुरक्षित रहेगी।
-नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, कृषि मंत्री

18 को चंडीगढ़ में बनाएंगे आगे की रणनीति: राजेवाल

किसानों के धरने-प्रदर्शन जहां जारी हैं, वहीं रहेंगे। 26-27 को दिल्ली में रैली के लिए कार्यक्रम की तैयारी है। उससे पहले 18 नवंबर को चंडीगढ़ में सभी जत्थेबंदियों की मीटिंग होगी और आगे के लिए ठोस रणनीति तैयार होगी।
-बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल, भाकियू

