पुलिस की कार्रवाई:चेन स्नैच करने वाला युवक गिरफ्तार, बाइक भी बरामद

चंडीगढ़2 दिन पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • कोर्ट ने तीन दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेजा

सेक्टर-39 थाना पुलिस ने एसएचओ अमनजोत की अगुवाई में एक युवक को गिरफ्तार कर 2 चेन स्नैचिंग और एक बाइक चोरी के मामले को सुलझा लिया है। पकड़े गए आरोपी की पहचान सेक्टर-40 के कमल वर्मा के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस ने कमल को कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से उसे 3 दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया गया। अब इस मामले में पुलिस कमल से उसके दूसरे साथी के बारे में पूछताछ कर रही है, ताकि उसे पकड़ा जा सके। बताया गया कि सेक्टर-39 थाना एरिया से 7 अगस्त और 28 सितंबर को दो स्नैचिंग की वारदातें हुई थी। जिसके बाद से पुलिस उनकी तलाश करने में जुटी हुई थी। इसके अलावा एक सेक्टर-40 से बाइक चोरी हुई थी।

सेक्टर 39-40 लाइट पॉइंट से किया काबू घटना वीरवार की है जब सेक्टर-39 थाना पुलिस को गुप्त सूचना मिली कि इन 2 वारदातों में इनवॉल्व एक आरोपी सेक्टर 39-40 लाइट पॉइंट पर आएगा। इस पर पुलिस ने नाका लगाकर आरोपी को काबू कर लिया।

उससे पूछताछ की गई तो सामने आया कि वह इन 2 वारदातों को अंजाम दे चुका है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी के पास स्नैच की गई सोने की चेन को भी बरामद कर लिया।

