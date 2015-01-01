पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेक पर बिना मास्क वालों के चालान:सुखना लेक पर मास्क न लगाने वालाें के चालान काटे गए, फिर भी मान नहीं रहे लोग

चंडीगढ़8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आज सुखना लेक पर बोटिंग के लिए टिकट खिड़की पर लोगों की भीड़ लगी रही।
  • लेक पर पहले दो दिन नियमों को माना गया, अब फिर टिकट खिड़की पर लोगों की भीड़ जुटने लगी
  • प्रशासन की ओर से 1 नवंबर को सुखना लेक पर बोटिंग शुरू की गई थी

चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की ओर से शहर के महत्वपूर्ण स्थानों को खोल दिया गया है लेकिन इसके लिए कोविड-19 दिशा निर्देशों को मानने के लिए कहा गया था। सुखना लेक को 7 महीने के बाद प्रशासन की ओर से 1 नवंबर से बोटिंग के लिए खोल दिया गया था। आज फिर लेक पर काफी संख्या में लोग पहुंचे और मास्क को पहनने की जहमत नहीं उठाई। इन लोगों के खिलाफ पुलिस की ओर से कार्रवाई की गई।

सुखना लेक पर मास्क न पहनने वालों के पुलिस ने चालान काटे। फोटो अश्विनी राणा
सुखना लेक पर मास्क न पहनने वालों के पुलिस ने चालान काटे। फोटो अश्विनी राणा
सुखना पर लोग बेपरवाह
सुखना पर लोग बेपरवाह

चालान काटे

आज पुलिस की ओर से सुखना लेक पर मास्क न पहनने वालों के चालान काटे गए। पुलिस की ओर से लेक पर बिना मास्क वालों को खोज कर उनके 500 रूपए के चालान काटे गए। इसके बाद भी लोगों की लापरवाही में कमी नहीं आई। आज सुखना लेक की टिकट खिड़की पर काफी संख्या में लोगों की लंबी लाइन लगी रही। जब लेक को प्रशासन ने खोला था तो उस समय सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग में रह कर टिकट खरीदने के लिए कहा गया था।

सुखना लेक पर आज काफी संख्या में सैलानी पहुंचे
सुखना लेक पर आज काफी संख्या में सैलानी पहुंचे

बाहर से आने वाले लोग दिखाते लापरवाही

सुखना लेक व आसपास के स्थलों को देखने के लिए कई राज्यों से लोग रोजाना आते है। यहां पर आकर ये लोग मास्क पहनना जरूरी नहीं समझते जिससे स्थिति विकट बन रही है। एक बार फिर संक्रमण बढ़ने में तेजी आ रही है।

