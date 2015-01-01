पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड19:चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने पांच और क्षेत्रों को किया माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन घोषित;ट्राईसिटी में मिले 206 नए मामले

चंडीगढ़/मोहाली/पंचकूला25 मिनट पहले
चंडीगढ़ में वर्तमान में 703 एक्टिव मामले हैं जबकि कुल 13862 अब तक स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।
  • अब चंडीगढ़ में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 14794 हो गई है

चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने गुरुवार को पांच और क्षेत्रों को माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन घोषित किया है। यानी कि अब यहां संक्रमण का एक भी मामला न आए तो भी अगले 14 दिन तक यहां पाबंदी रहेगी। क्षेत्र में संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग से नियमित रूप से काम करने के लिए कहा गया है।

सेक्टर-23 में:- मकान नंबर 1185 से 1198 और 3556 से 3561, सेक्टर-38डी:- मकान नंबर 3514 से 3521, सेक्टर-38वेस्ट:- मकान नंबर 5571 से 5579, सेक्टर-41ए:- मकान नंबर 257 से 264 और सेक्टर-45ए:- मकान नंबर 278 से 283 तक माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट घोषित किया गया है।

दूसरी ओर अब फिर से कोरोना के मामलों में इजाफा होने लगा है। गुरुवार को चंडीगढ़ में 96 नए मामले आए और 60 को अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी दे दी गई। अब चंडीगढ़ में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 14794 हो गई है। वर्तमान में 703 एक्टिव मामले हैं जबकि कुल 13862 अब तक स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। वहीं संक्रमण से कुल 229 की अब तक मौत हो चुकी है।

मोहाली में गुरुवार को 61 नए मरीज मिले जबकि 39 स्वस्थ हुए और एक ने संक्रमण से दम तोड़ दिया। अब जिले में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 12659 हो गई है। महामारी को हराकर ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 11823 हो गई है जबकि वर्तमान में कुल 594 एक्टिव मरीज रह गए हैं। संक्रमण से अब तक 242 की मौत हो चुकी है।

इसी तरह पंचकूला में 49 नए मामले आए हैं और एक की मौत दर्ज की गई है। अब तक जिले में 7314 कुल मरीज मिल चुके हैं। वर्तमान में 258 एक्टिव मामले हैं जबकि कुल 6939 मरीज अब तक स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं और 117 की संक्रमण से मौत हो चुकी है।

