  • Chandigarh Bar Association Elections On Friday, Three Candidates Contesting For The Post Of President.

इंतजार खत्म:चंडीगढ़ बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव 6 नवंबर को, अध्यक्ष के लिए मैदान में तीन उम्मीदवार

चंडीगढ़एक मिनट पहले
अप्रैल महीने में होने वाले इन चुनावों को कोरोना वायरस के कारण स्थगित कर दिया गया था। 

कोविड 19 के चलते पिछले 6 महीने से रुके चंडीगढ़ बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव 6 नवंबर यानी कि शुक्रवार को होने जा रहे हैं। डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोर्ट्स में राजनीतिक चहल पहल शुरू हो गई है। इस बार अध्यक्ष के पद के लिए मुनीष दीवान, नीरज हंस और भाग सिंह सुहाग के बीच मुकाबला है।

बता दें कि अप्रैल महीने में होने वाले इन चुनावों को कोरोना वायरस के कारण स्थगित कर दिया गया था। इसके बाद पंजाब एंड हरियाणा बार काउंसिल ने ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया से चुनाव करवाने का फैसला लिया था, लेकिन उस प्रक्रिया से वकील संतुष्ट नहीं थे और उन्होंने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर दी थी। जिसके बाद हाईकोर्ट ने ऑनलाइन इलेक्शन करवाने पर रोक लगा दी। लेकिन, इस बीच वकीलों ने पहले की तरह वोटिंग सिस्टम से चुनाव करवाने की मांग की जिस पर बार काउंसिल ने 6 नवंबर को चंडीगढ़ बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव करवाने का फैसला लिया।

एडवोकेट मुनीष दीवान
पिछले 19 साल से वकालत कर रहे हैं। चंडीगढ़ बार एसोसिएशन में 2015 मे वाइस प्रेसिडेंट रह चुके हैं। बार की राजनीति और अन्य गतिविधियों में सक्रिय रहते हैं। इनका कहना है कि अगर यह प्रेसिडेंट चुने जाते हैं तो वकीलों को जो दिक्कत आई है उसको हल करने की कोशिश करेंगे और वकीलों की वेलफेयर के लिए काम करेंगे।

एडवोकेट नीरज हंस
11 साल से चंडीगढ़ जिला अदालत में वकालत कर रहे हैं। 2010 में चंडीगढ़ बार एसोसिएशन में एग्जीक्यूटिव चुने गए थे उसके बाद 2016 मे ट्रेजरर फिर 2019 में सेक्रेटरी चुने गए थे। इनका कहना है कि अगर प्रेसिडेंट चुने जाते हैं जाते हैं तो वकीलों की वेलफेयर के लिए काम करेंगे और जजों और वकीलों के बीच कोआर्डिनेशन बनाने की कोशिश करेंगे।

एडवोकेट भाग सिंह सुहाग
15 साल से चंडीगढ़ डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोर्ट में वकालत कर रहे हैं। पहली बार चंडीगढ़ बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। एडवोकेट सुहाग का कहना है कि लोगों की सेवा करना उन्होंने घर से ही सीखा है। उनके पिता चौधरी हुकम सिंह हरियाणा में एमएलए रहे हैं। एडवोकेट सुहाग ने कहा कि अगर वे प्रेसिडेंट चुने जाते हैं तो कोविड-19 की वजह से एडवोकेट की खराब हुई आर्थिक स्थिति को मजबूत करने की कोशिश करेंगे। जूनियर एडवोकेट्स की वेलफेयर उनकी प्राथमिकता रहेगी।

