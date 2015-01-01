पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फेक ID:चंडीगढ़ BJP अध्यक्ष अरुण सूद की फर्जी फेसबुक ID बना लोगों से मांगे रुपए

चंडीगढ़2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चंडीगढ़ बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अरुण सूद को सोमवार रात को उनके  दोस्त अमरजोत ने फोन कर सूचना दी।
  • सूद ने देर रात ही सोशल मीडिया पर मैसेज शेयर किया और मंगलवार सुबह इसकी शिकायत पुलिस को दी

चंडीगढ़ भाजपा अध्यक्ष अरुण सूद की फर्जी फेसबुक ID बनाकर उनके पहचान वालों से रुपए मांगे गए हैं। समय रहते इसकी जानकारी अरुण सूद के जानकार ने उनको दी जिसके बाद सूद ने देर रात ही सोशल मीडिया पर मैसेज शेयर किया और मंगलवार सुबह इसकी शिकायत पुलिस को दी जिस पर पुलिस ने बनाए गए अकाउंट को ब्लॉक कर दिया है।

बताया गया कि चंडीगढ़ बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अरुण सूद को सोमवार रात को उनके दोस्त अमरजोत ने फोन कर सूचना दी। उनका फोन स्विच ऑफ था और उनकी पत्नी के नंबर पर कॉल कर यह जानकारी दी। अमरजोत से फर्जी अकाउंट वाले व्यक्ति ने रुपए मांगे थे। हालांकि वह जानते थे कि अरुण सूद इतने कम रुपए नहीं मांगेगें।

इस पर उन्होंने तुरंत सूचना अरुण सूद को दी। इसके बाद पाया कि 36 लोगों से व्यक्ति रुपए मांग चुका था। उसने अपना पेटीएम नंबर देकर यह रुपए मांगे थे। इसके बाद उनके द्वारा रात को ही सोशल मीडिया पर इस फर्जी अकाउंट की बात को सांझा किया गया।सुबह पुलिस स्टेशन जाकर इसकी शिकायत दी।

पहले भी बन चुके है फर्जी अकाउंट
ऐसा पहली बार नहीं हुआ है कि किसी का सोशल मीडिया पर फर्जी अकाउंट बनाया गया हो। इससे पहले हरियाणा पीडब्ल्यूडी से बतौर चीफ इंजीनियर रिटायर हुए अनूप चौहान का फर्जी अकाउंट बनाकर ठगी करने का प्रयास हुआ था। इसके अलावा चंडीगढ़ पुलिस से डीएसपी के पद पर रिटायर हुए जगबीर सिंह का भी अकाउंट हैक किया गया था। पीयू के वाइस चांसलर प्रोफेसर राज कुमार की इमेल आईडी बनाकर उनके जानकारों से रुपए मांगे गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्पूतनिक-V भी 95% असरदार, रूसी लोगों को फ्री और बाकी देशों को 700 रु. से कम में मिलेगी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें