पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh Crackers Association Plea In Court On Administration's Refusal To Sell Firecrackers In City, Hearing On Wednesday

न्याय की मांग को लेकर:प्रशासन के शहर में पटाखे बेचने की मनाही पर चंडीगढ़ क्रेकर्स एसोसिएशन ने कोर्ट में लगाई याचिका, बुधवार को सुनवाई

चंडीगढ़29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने पटाखे बेचने पर रोक लगाने के खिलाफ क्रेकर्स एसोसिएशन कोर्ट में गया। डेमो फोटो
  • पटाखे बेचने वालों का कहना है कि उन्होंने कानून के जानकारों से सलाह लेने के बाद याचिका लगाई है

प्रशासन की ओर से शहर में पटाखे बेचने पर रोक लगाने के निर्णय के बाद चंडीगढ़ क्रेकर्स एसोसिएशन की ओर से पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर दी गई है। याचिका को स्वीकार करते हुए कोर्ट की ओर से इस पर बुधवार को सुनवाई की जाएगी।

शहर में पटाखे बेचने वालों का कहना है कि उन्होंने कानून के जानकारों से सलाह लेने के बाद याचिका लगाई है और उन्हें पूरा विश्वास है कि उनकी बातों को सुना जाएगा। एसोसिएशन के प्रधान देवेंद्र गुप्ता की ओर से कहा गया है कि प्रशासन के अधिकारियों की ओर से एकाएक पटाखे बेचने व चलाने पर रोक लगाने का तानाशाही फैसला लिया गया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि शहर में पटाखे बेच कर अपने परिवार का गुजारा करने वालों के सामने विपरीत परिस्थितियां पैदा हो जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि जब प्रशासन ने पटाखों पर रोक ही लगानी थी तो एक महीना पहले ही यह जानकारी दे दी जाती जिससे जो पटाखे बेचने वाले कोई और काम देख लेते। इतने कम समय में एकाएक वे अपना और कोई काम कर भी नहीं सकते।

खुदरा विक्रेताओं को होगा लाखों का नुकसान

एसोसिएशन के प्रधान ने कहा कि पटाखे खरीदने के लिए खुदरा विक्रेताओं ने पहले ही वे थोक विक्रेताओं को एडवांस दे चुके हैं जो अब वापस नहीं मिलेगी जिससे लाखों का नुकसान होगा। बुधवार को याचिका पर होने वाली सुनवाई में क्या होगा, इस बात पर नजर क्रेकर्स एसोसिएशन की लगी हुई है।

दिवाली को अब कुछ दिन ही रह गए हैं। क्रेकर्स एसोसिएशन की ओर से अपनी बातों को शहर के राजनीतिक नेताओं, संस्थाओं सहित कई लोगों से मिलकर पहुंचाया जा रहा है जिससे प्रशासन कोई हल निकाल सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजिनपिंग, पुतिन, बोल्सोनोरो और अर्दोआन ने बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें