पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा नशा तस्कर:चंडीगढ़ क्राइम ब्रांच ने कुल्लू से दिल्ली जा रहे युवक को अंबाला हाईवे पर पकड़ा, बैग से साढ़े 6 किलो चरस बरामद

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
चंडीगढ़ क्राइम ब्रांच ने ड्रग पैडलर को साढ़े 6 किलो चरस के साथ पकड़ा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
चंडीगढ़ क्राइम ब्रांच ने ड्रग पैडलर को साढ़े 6 किलो चरस के साथ पकड़ा है।

चंडीगढ़ क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने गुरुवार को कुल्लू के रहने वाले एक युवक को पकड़ा है। इस युवक के बैग की तलाशी लेने पर उसके पास से साढ़े 6 किलो चरस बरामद हुई है। इस संबंध में पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

क्राइम ब्रांच के डीएसपी आर.के.अंबस्था ने बताया कि चंडीगढ़ पुलिस ने एक ड्रग पैडलर को पकड़ा है, जिसके पास से भारी मात्रा में चरस बरामद की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि क्राइम ब्रांच इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर हरिंदर सेखों के नेतृत्व में मोहन लाल निवासी भूंतर, हिमाचल प्रदेश को पकड़ा है।

अंबस्था ने बताया कि पुलिस की ओर से पेट्रोलिंग के दौरान रात को अंबाला हाईवे के पास होटल राजश्री के पास एक व्यक्ति को बैग के साथ पकड़ा। जब बैग की तलाशी ली गई तो उसमें से साढ़े 6 किलो चरस बरामद की गई। जिसके बाद युवक पर एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत इंडस्ट्री एरिया चंडीगढ़ के थाने में मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

