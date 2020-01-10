पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्राईसिटी में कोरोना:605 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 25203 हुई; संक्रमण से 10 लोगों की मौत

चंडीगढ़28 मिनट पहले
पंचकूला के मोरनी इलाके में रविवार को लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। यहां रविवार को 185 नए मरीज मिले हैं।
  • चंडीगढ़ में रविवार को 286 नए मामले आए, संक्रमण की वजह से 4 लोगों ने दम तोड़ा
  • मोहाली में 134 नए केस, 4 मौतें, पंचकूला में 185 नए मामले, यहां भी 2 लोगों की मौत

रविवार को ट्राईसिटी के चंडीगढ़, मोहाली और पंचकूला में कोरोना के 605 मरीज मिले हैं। इसी के साथ संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 25203 हो गया है। 10 लोगों की जानें भी गईं हैं।

चंडीगढ़ में कोरोना के 286 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इसी के साथ शहर में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 10082 तक पहुंच गई है। 4 लोगों की जान भी गई है। शहर में अब तक 120 संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। अब तक शहर में 62 हजार 834 मरीजों के सैंपलों को टेस्ट किया गया है। 7138 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। अभी शहर में 2821 एक्टिव केस हैं।

मोहाली में आए 134 नए मरीज

मोहाली जिले में 134 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले। 4 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव की संख्या बढ़कर 8362 हो गई है। रविवार को हुई 4 मौतों को मिलाकर मौतों का ग्राफ 161 तक पहुंच गया है। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से ठीक होने वालों की संख्या 5566 हो गई है, जबकि अभी 2635 एक्टिव मरीज हैं।

पंचकूला में 185 नए मरीज आए

पंचकूला जिले में रविवार को कोरोना संक्रमण के 185 नए मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें पंचकूला शहर से 133 मरीज है। जिले में इस समय पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 6759 तक पहुंच गई है। आज संक्रमण से ग्रसित 2 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। अब तक जिले में 64 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

