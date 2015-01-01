पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh Police Recently Caught Two Women Stealing In A House, Recovered Cash, Jewelry And Expensive Items From Them.

पुलिस हिरासत में महिलाएं:चंडीगढ़ पुलिस ने चोरी की आरोपी दो महिलाओं को पकड़ा; कैश, जेवर समेत अन्य महंगे सामान बरामद

चंडीगढ़7 मिनट पहले
चंडीगढ़ पुलिस ने घर में चोरी करने वाली दो महिलाओं को पकड़ा। प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • सेक्टर-21 के एक मकान में हुई चोरी का आरोप दोनों महिलाओं पर लगा है, पुलिस ने दो दिन का रिमांड मिला

चंडीगढ़ पुलिस ने घरों में घुसकर चोरी की दो आरोपी महिलाओं को गिरफ्तार किया है। शहर के सेक्टर-21 में पिछले दिनों एक घर में चोरी हुई थी। सेक्टर-21 की गीतिका शर्मा ने पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी कि 31 अक्टूबर 2020 को उसके पति अपने ससुर के इलाज के लिए USA गए थे जिसके चलते वे भी अपनी मां के पास करनाल चली गई।

गीतिका शर्मा ने बताया कि उन्होंने अपने घर की चाबियां पड़ोसी को दे दी थी। 11 नवंबर 2020 को उनके पड़ोसी ने फोन पर जानकारी दी कि उनके घर के दरवाजे टूटे पड़े हैं और सामान अस्त-व्यस्त है। सूचना के बाद गीतिका अपने घर पहुंची तो देखा कि घर का सारा कीमती सामान गायब था। घर में रखी 50 हजार की नगदी, विदेशी परफ्यूम, टीवी, सूट, गॉगल्स, बेल्ट सहित काफी सामान गायब था।

13 नवंबर को आरोपी महिलाओं को किया गया गिरफ्तार

पुलिस को 13 नवंबर 2020 को गुप्त सूचना मिली कि शहर के सेक्टर-38 इलाके में दो महिलाएं घूम रही है और कीमती सामान लोगों को बेचने का प्रयास कर रही है। इस पर ASI रमेश कुमार ने ऑपरेशन सेल के अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ मिल कर सेक्टर-38 से दोनों महिलाओं को पकड़ लिया।

पकड़ी गई महिलाओं की पहचान सेक्टर 38 निवासी 55 साल की सीटो और 30 साल की रानी के रूप में की गई है। पूछताछ में दोनों महिलाओं ने अपना जुर्म कबूल लिया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी महिलाओं के पास से कैश, ज्वेलरी और कीमती सामान भी बरामद किया है। पुलिस ने शनिवार को महिलाओं को कोर्ट में पेश किया जहां से दोनों आरोपी महिलाओं को दो दिनों के रिमांड पर भेज दिया गया।

