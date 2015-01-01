पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्भया दिवस:नारी सम्मान में देश का मार्गदर्शन लेने का चंडीगढ़ ने लिया संकल्प

चंडीगढ़4 मिनट पहले
  • निर्भया गैंगरेप व हत्या की पर सेक्टर 17 प्लाजा में शहर की समाजिक संस्थाओं ने निर्भया की स्मृति में बेटियों की सुरक्षा के लिए लिया सामूहिक संकल्प

निर्भया दिवस पर बुधवार शाम सेक्टर 17 प्लाजा में शहर की सामाजिक संस्थाओं ने उसकी स्मृति में बेटियों की सुरक्षा लिए सामूहिक संकल्प लिया। सभी का कहना था कि हम सबको हर मतभेद को दूर कर महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए एक साथ इकट्ठा होकर संकल्प लेना होगा। हमें संकल्प लेना होगा कि चंडीगढ़ नारी सम्मान में भारत का मार्गदर्शन करे। इसलिए पहली शुरुआत अपने घर से ही करनी होगी।

बोले, बेटियों के साथ हो रहे रेप, छेड़छाड़ और किसी भी अपराध के खिलाफ बिना किसी जाति सम्प्रदाय के मतभेद के न्याय के लिए लड़ेंगे। महिलाएं हमारी आन बान शान हैं, महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए तो युद्ध लड़े गए हैं। श्रीराम ने महिलाओं के सम्मान के लिए रावण को कुल समेत समाप्त कर दिया था। श्रीकृष्ण ने अपनी बहन के चीर अर्थात सम्मान को तार-तार करने के लिए ही कौरवों को दंड दिलवाया था। यह धर्म भी है, पुरूष और महिला समाज का अभिन्न अंग हैं, एक दूसरे का सम्मान और सुरक्षा हमारा कर्त्तव्य कर्म है। हम सब प्रशासन के साथ मिलकर अपराधों को रोकने में सहयोग करें। चंडीगढ़ में चल रहे हर केस चल रहे हर केस का संज्ञान लेना होगा।

महिला को असुरक्षित महसूस करवाने वाली सभ्यता का विनाश निश्चित

आर्यसमाज की ओर से आर्य अजय शर्मा ने बताया कि हमें मुद्दे नहीं मुद्दों के पीछे के कारणों पर जाना होगा। मूल में ही भूल खत्म करनी होगी। जब भारतीय सभ्यता में नारी को ऊंचा दर्जा प्राप्त है फिर बेटियों के प्रति बढ़ते अपराधों का क्या कारण है? क्यों बेटियों को केवल मात्र उपभोग की वस्तु समझा जा रहा है? जो सभ्यता महिलाओं को सुरक्षा प्रदान नहीं कर सकती, उसका विनाश निश्चित है।

सजग होंगे तो बचेंगे

अब भी जगकर सजग होकर कार्यवाही शुरू की तो हम बच सकते हैं। बेटियों को आज अपने ही भाइयों, सगे-संबंधियों, सहपाठियों, सहकर्मियों से ही अधिक खतरा है क्योंकि यह एक विचारधारा है जो महिलाओं को कमजोर मानकर अपना रूप दिखाती है। महिलाओं को मीडिया आइटम की तरह पेश करती है, छेड़खानी के अपराध को मनोरंजन की तरह दिखाया जाता है।बालीवुड के गीत, फिल्में, नाटक, वेब सीरीज आपराधिक प्रवृत्ति को बढ़ाने का काम कर रहे हैं। दशकों के इस प्रयास से महिलाओं के प्रति आपराधिक प्रवृति की स्वीकार्यता बढ़ी है।

