  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  Chandigarh Will Never Be Seen By Outsiders, Without Masks And Groups, Long Lines Outside The Rock Garden.

लापरवाही की तस्वीरें:चंडीगढ़ को फिर कहीं बाहरी लोगों की नजर न लग जाए, बिना मास्क और ग्रूप में रॉक गार्डेन के बाहर लंबी लाइनें लगी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के आदेशों की धज्जियां उड़ाई गई, कई लोगों ने मास्क नहीं लगाए। फोटो अश्विनी राणा
  • कोरोना संक्रमण का प्रभाव बाहरी लोगों की वजह से ही पहले हुआ था, अब फिर वैसे हालात बन रहे
  • आज प्रेस को भी रॉक गार्डेन के अंदर जाने की अनुमति नहीं थी,टिकट खरीद कर अंदर गए

चंडीगढ़ में एक बार फिर कोरोना संक्रमण के मामलों में बढ़ौतरी हो रही है। आज रविवार को रॉक गार्डेन पर बाहरी स्थानों से आए सैलानियों की ओर से कोविड-19 दिशा निर्देशों को नहीं माना गया। उन्होंने अपने चेहरे पर न मास्क लगाया गया और न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल रखा। आज रॉक गार्डेन देखने वालों की संख्या सैकड़ों में थी जिसके चलते इसके बाहर लंबी-लंबी लाइनें लगी हुई थी जिनमें कोई सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं थी।

रॉक गार्डेन के बाहर लंबी लाइनें
आज रॉक गार्डेन के बाहर प्रशासन के बताए दिशा-निर्देशों की पूरी तरह से धज्जियां उड़ाई गई जिसके कारण शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा बढ़ सकता है।

लोग झुंड में दिखाई दिए
शहर में संक्रमण प्रभावित मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है।कोरोना संक्रमण के शुरूआती दौर में भी बाहरी स्थानों से आकर ही मरीजों ने यहां संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ा दी थी।

लोगों ने बिना मास्क एक साथ समूह में फोटो खिंचवाई जिसकी मनाही है
चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की ओर से करीब 8 महीने बाद रॉक गार्डेन को कड़ी हिदायतों के बाद खोलने को मंजूरी दी गई थी। लेकिन आज यहां बाहर और अंदर सारे दिशा निर्देशों को नहीं माना गया और लोग समूह में घूमते रहे।

कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए यह फोटो लापरवाही वाली
रॉक गार्डेन के अंदर जाने के स्थानों पर लोगों को मास्क लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने के लिए कहा जा रहा है लेकिन रॉक गार्डेन के अंदर पानी गिरते झरनों के पास लोग झुंड बना कर सेल्फी खींचने में व्यस्त दिखे। लोगों को ग्रूप में फोटो नहीं खींचने के लिए हिदायतें दी गई है लेकिन इस नियमों को नहीं माना जा रहा।

रॉक गार्डेन देखने आने वालों की लापरवाही
