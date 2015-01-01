पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:बिजनेसमैन गुरकिरपाल चावला की पत्नी, बेटे और दो अन्य के खिलाफ चार्जशीट हुई फाइल

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद में धोखाधड़ी का मामला

सेक्टर-9 की एक प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद में हुई धोखाधड़ी के मामले में सीबीआई ने बिजनेसमैन गुरकिरपाल सिंह चावला की पत्नी जगजीत कौर, बेटे एचएस चावला, गुरचरण सिंह भट्टी (एचएस चावला के ससुर)और सरबजीत सिंह के खिलाफ कोर्ट में चार्जशीट फाइल कर दी है। इन सभी पर प्रॉपर्टी पर बैंक से लोन लेने के लिए फर्जी कागजात देने के आरोप हैं।

हालांकि इस मामले में सीबीआई ने पहले जांच कर क्लोजर रिपोर्ट कोर्ट में फाइल कर दी थी और कहा था कि इस मामले में कोई फाइनेंशियल लॉस नहीं हुआ, इसलिए कोई केस नहीं बनता। लेकिन कोर्ट ने सीबीआई की क्लोजर रिपोर्ट खारिज कर दी थी और दोबारा से जांच करने के निर्देश दिए थे।

अब सीबीआई ने इस मामले में फिर से जांच की और अब सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ कोर्ट में चार्जशीट फाइल कर दी है। इस मामले में गुरकिरपाल सिंह चावला भी आरोपी थे, लेकिन चार महीने पहले उन्होंने सुसाइड कर लिया था।

फंसे थे डीएसपी मीणा...

इसी प्रॉपर्टी केस में चावला की बेटी गुनीत कौर ने सीबीआई में शिकायत दी थी कि चंडीगढ़ पुलिस उनके पिता को गिरफन करने की एवज में 40 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत मांग रहे हैं। फिर सीबीआई ने ट्रैप लगाया और डीएसपी आरसी मीणा को अरेस्ट कर लिया। इस मामले में बिजनेसमैन अमन ग्रोवर और संजय दहूजा को भी सीबीआई ने अरेस्ट किया था। दहूजा को अब सीबीआई ने गवाह बना लिया है।

यह है प्रॉपर्टी का विवाद
दीपा दुग्गल ने सेक्टर-17 थाने में गुरकिरपाल और उनके परिवार के खिलाफ शिकायत दी थी। दीपा ने सेक्टर-9 की एक प्रॉपर्टी को हासिल करने के लिए फर्जी कागजात देने के आरोप लगाए थे। चावला ने सेक्टर-3 थाने में दीपा के खिलाफ उसी प्रॉपर्टी को धोखे से बेचने के आरोप लगाए थे। पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया था।

बाद में केस सीबीआई को ट्रांसफर हो गया। सीबीआई ने दोनों पक्षों के खिलाफ केस में क्लोजर रिपोर्ट फाइल कर दी थी। कोर्ट ने दीपा दुग्गल के खिलाफ एफआईआर की ताे क्लोजर रिपोर्ट मंजूर कर ली थी लेकिन चावला फैमिली के खिलाफ केस की जांच करने के निर्देश दिए थे।

