अच्छी खबर:जरूरत के लिए किए बदलाव मंजूर करेगा सीएचबी, 60 हजार परिवारों को राहत

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
60 हजार परिवारों को राहत - Dainik Bhaskar
60 हजार परिवारों को राहत
  • प्रशासक ने सीएचबी को कहा-दिल्ली की तर्ज पर वन टाइम रेगुलराइजेशन पॉलिसी लाएं

चंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड के बनाए मकानों में रहने वाले करीब 60 हजार से ज्यादा परिवारों को एडिशनल कंस्ट्रक्शन के मामले में राहत मिल सकती है। प्रशासक वीपी बदनोर ने अफसरों को कहा है कि वे डीडीए पैट्रन (दिल्ली साॅल्यूशन) को देखें, ताकि लोगों को राहत दी जा सके। शुक्रवार को मीटिंग में प्रशासक ने सीएचबी को निर्देश दिए कि एडिशनल कंस्ट्रक्शन पर वन टाइम रेगुलराइजेशन की लोगों की मांग को देखें।

चंडीगढ़ में पिछले कई साल से नीड बेस्ड चेंजेज का मुद्दा पेंडिंग रहा है, लेकिन प्रशासन कोई भी फैसला नहीं कर पाया है। राजनीतिक दलों के लिए यह सिर्फ चुनावी मुद्दा रहा, लेकिन वे लोग जिनके परिवार के सदस्यों की संख्या बढ़ी और उन्होंने मकान में कोई बदलाव किया, उन्हें नोटिस मिलते रहे।

‌डीडीए ने प्लाॅट एरिया में एडिशनल कवर्ड एरिया कन्सेशन 95 फीसदी तक रेगुलराइज किया था। प्लाॅट एरिया के अंदर ही ज्यादा कवरेज के लिए वन टाइम चार्जेज लोगों से लिए गए थे, लेकिन इसे रेगुलराइज नहीं किया गया था। पब्लिक लैंड में प्रोजेक्टेड कंस्ट्रक्शन के लिए भी वन टाइम चार्जेज लिए गए, लेकिन रेगुलराइज नहीं किया गया।

इसके साथ चार तरह के दस्तावेज लोगों से लिए गए, जिसमें ऑनरशिप, सर्टिफिकेट कि कोई कोर्ट केस न हो, टोटल कंस्ट्रक्शन प्लान और सिक्योरिटी ऑफ स्ट्रक्चर सर्टिफिकेट।

अभी ये वॉयलेशन...

  • सीएचबी के 22 हजार मकान ऐसे हैं, जहां सार्वजनिक जगह पर कब्जा है
  • 90% मकान में एडिशनल कंस्ट्रक्शन है
  • 95% मकान ऐसे हैं, जहां एक एडिशनल रूम बना लिया गया है

नीड बेस्ड चेंजेज क्या...
किसी ने बैकयार्ड में अलग से कमरा बना लिया है। किसी ने मकान के फ्रंट साइड में कमरा बना दिया है। ऊपर की मंजिलों में रहने वालों ने भी कमरा बना लिया है। ऐसी कंस्ट्रक्शन को लोग नीड बेस्ड चेंजेज या जरूरत के मुताबिक किए गए बदलाव की श्रेणी में ला रहे हैं।

ये कुछ बदलाव पिछले कुछ साल में किए गए हैं मंजूर...
1. जिन मकानों में पहले बालकनी 914 एमएम (3 फीट) का ऑप्शन नहीं दिया, वे ये बना सकेंगे। बिल्डिंग में रहने वाले सभी अलॉटी सहमत होंगे, तभी ये बदलाव कर सकते हैं
2. खिड़कियों के ऊपर डेढ़ फीट तक छज्जा और दरवाजों के साथ में 6 इंच तक इसे दोनों तरफ बढ़ाया जा सकता है
3. सीएचबी की वेबसाइट पर जो नक्शे दिए गए हैं, उनके हिसाब से एडिशनल विंडो निकाली जा सकेगी
4. नक्शे के हिसाब से एडिशनल कंस्ट्रक्शन को मंजूरी दी जाएगी
5. घर के अंदर साढ़े चार ईंच की दीवार को हटाया जा सकेगा, लेकिन जो दीवार हटाई जाएगी, उसके साथ दीवार बड़ी होनी जरूरी है
6. मेन गेट की चौड़ाई 12 फीट तक बढ़ाई जा सकती है और हाइट 6 फीट तक। बाउंड्री वॉल में ग्रिल 7 फीट तक सेफ्टी के लिए लगा सकते हैं
7. एक यूनिट (ब्लॉक) के सभी अलॉटी सहमत हों तो आउटर बिल्डिंग की मरम्मत सीमेंट पेंट के जरिए कर सकते हैं।

