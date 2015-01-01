पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पूजा:छठ पूजा समिति का फैसला-वायुसेना पार्क में नहीं मनाएंगे छठ पूजा,धनास और सेक्टर 42 लेक पर करना होगा कोविड 19 नियमों का पालन

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
नवंबर 20 यानी शुक्रवार को सेक्टर-42 की लेक पर छठव्रती को शहर के  लोग डूबते सूर्य और 21 नवंबर को उगते सूर्य की पूजा की जाएगी।
  • धनास में हर साल की तरह इस साल भी जन कल्याण समिति छठ पूजा का आयोजन कर रही है

आज से छठ पूजा की शुरुआत हो रही है। कोरोनावायरस के मद्देनज़र इस बार इसे बेहद एहतियात से मनाया जा रहा है और इसके लिए गाइडलाइन्स भी जारी की गई हैं। नवंबर 20 यानी शुक्रवार को सेक्टर-42 की लेक पर छठव्रती को शहर के लोग डूबते सूर्य और 21 नवंबर को उगते सूर्य की पूजा की जाएगी। प्रशासन ने छठ पूजा करने की अनुमति तो दे दी है लेकिन इसे लेकर कोविड-19 के सभी दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करना होगा।

कोरोना संक्रमण से पूरी तरह से बचने के लिए छठ पूजा करने वालों को मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने के लिए कहा गया है। जिन संस्थाओं की ओर से पर्व मनाया जाएगा उन्हें कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइन्स का पूरी तरह से पालन करना होगा।बता दें कि कोरोना के मद्देनजर सेक्टर-47 के मकान नंबर-111 के सामने के वायु सेना पार्क में इस वर्ष छठ पूजा का आयोजन नहीं होगा।

यह फैसला छठ पूजा समिति सेक्टर-47 ने लिया है। समिति इस वर्ष तीन जगहों पर छठ पूजा का आयोजन करेगी। ये पूजा सेक्टर-31 के वायु सेना मंदिर, सेक्टर-47 के श्री राधा कृष्ण मंदिर और सेक्टर-47 के श्रीराम मंदिर परिसर में होगी। इस दौरान खास बात यह रहेगी कि व्रती कृत्रिम सरोवर के जल में न खड़े होकर टब में भरे पानी में खड़े होकर सूर्य को अर्घ देंगे।

जन कल्याण समिति मना रही छठ पूजा

धनास में हर साल की तरह इस साल भी जन कल्याण समिति छठ पूजा का आयोजन कर रही है। इसके लिए समिति को प्रशासन से इजाजत मिल गई है। इजाजत देने के साथ-साथ समिति को कोविड 19 के तहत कुछ इंस्ट्रक्शन भी जारी की गई हैं। समिति के चेयरमैन रामायण कुशवाहा के मुताबिक 20 नवंबर को पूजा का आयोजन है। उनकी समिति की तरफ से पूरा इंतजाम किया गया है। लोगों से अपील की गई है कि वह मास्क पहनकर आएं। इसके अलावा सैनिटाइज और टैम्परेचर चेक करने का इंतजाम भी किया गया है।

