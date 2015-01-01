पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाब:चीफ सेक्रेटरी विनी महाजन ने लॉन्च की पंजाब पुलिस की साइबर सुरक्षा कैंपेन

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
यह कैंपेन विशेष रूप से चाइल्ड पोर्नोग्राफी,स्टॉकिंग और साइबर ग्रुमिंग को फोकस करेगा।
  • ऑनलाइन फ्राॅड्स को रोकने के प्रति अवेयर करेगी ये कैंपेन

डिजिटल वर्ल्ड में ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड्स का सामना कर रहे प्रदेशवासियों को सुविधा देने के लिए चीफ सेक्रेटरी विनी महाजन ने तीन महीने की साइबर सुरक्षा कैंपेन को लॉन्च किया है। इसे हर साल 20 नवंबर को मनाए जाने वाले यूनिवर्सल चिल्ड्रंस डे के मौके पर इसे लॉन्च किया गया है। इसे साइबर पीस फाउंडेशन (सीपीएफ) और साइबर सिक्योरिटी व पॉलिसी एक्सपर्ट्स के थिंक टैंग के सहयोग से आयोजित किया गया है।

डीजीपी पंजाब दिनकर गुप्ता की मौजूदगी में इस कैंपेन की शुरुआत करते हुए विनी महाजन ने कहा कि एनसीआरबी के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक 2019 में 28,000 से अधिक साइबर फ्रॉड किए गए थे। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसी कैंपेन आम जनता को अवेयर करने के लिए जरूरी हैं ताकि महज डिजिटल लिट्रेसी के कारण वह अपने बैंक में जमा मेहनत की कमाई को खोने का जोखिम न उठाएं।

उन्होंने कहा कि यह अभियान महिलाओं और बच्चों को ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म का उपयोग करते समय गोपनीयता सुनिश्चित करने के तरीकों और साधनों की जानकारी देगा। इस मौके पर चीफ सेक्रेटरी ने सीबीएसई द्वारा पब्लिश और पंजाब पुलिस के कम्युनिटी अफेयर्स डिविजन द्वारा पंजाबी लैंग्वेज में ट्रांसलेट की गई किताब- साइबर सेफ्टी को भी रिलीज किया।

डीजीपी ने बताया कि राज्य साइबर अपराध पुलिस स्टेशन भी साइबर अपराधों के महत्वपूर्ण मामलों को देख रहा है। इसके अलावा, पंजाब के सभी जिलों में साइबर क्राइम यूनिट्स भी स्थापित की गई हैं जिन्हें साइबर क्राइम के मामलों को दर्ज और जांच करने का प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है।

यह कैंपेन विशेष रूप से चाइल्ड पोर्नोग्राफी,स्टॉकिंग और साइबर ग्रुमिंग को फोकस करेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि इसे पंजाब सरकार के ट्विटर, फेसबुक, इंस्टाग्राम और यूट्यूब चैनल जैसे सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्मों पर भी होस्ट किया जाएगा। इस मौके पर एडीजीपी गुरप्रीत देओ और एआईजी साइबर क्राइम निलांबरी जगदाले भी मौजूद थीं।

