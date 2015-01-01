पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • City Firecrackers Will Go To High Court Against Arbitrariness Of Wholesaler Administration, Firecrackers Will Run In Mohali But Ban In Chandigarh

विवाद:शहर के पटाखा थोक विक्रेता प्रशासन की मनमानी के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट जाऐंगे, मोहाली में पटाखे चलेंगे लेकिन चंडीगढ़ में पाबंदी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चंडीगढ़ क्रैकर्स डीलर्स एसोसिएशन ने आज प्रशासन खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। फोटो लखवंत सिंह
  • चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने शहर में पटाखे बेचने और चलाने पर पूरी तरह से रोक लगाने के बाद थोक विक्रेता परेशान
  • पटाखा थोक विक्रेताओं का कहना जो फैसला लेना था वह पहले ले लिया जाता,अब कहां जाए

चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की ओर से शहर में पटाखों पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध लगाने के आदेश के खिलाफ चंडीगढ़ क्रैकर्स डीलर्स एसोसिएशन पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट जा रहा है, ताकि उन्हें इंसाफ मिल सके। एसोसिएशन का कहना है कि अगर प्रशासन ने यह रोक लगानी थी तो पटाखा बेचने के लिए लाइसेंस देने का ढोंग क्यों रचा गया। उसके अनुसार व्यापारियों का लाखों का नुकसान हो जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासन को पहले ही पता था दिवाली पर पटाखे बेचे जाऐंगे तो पहले ही इस पर रोक लगा दी जाती। अब कुछ दिन त्यौहार में बाकी है ऐसे में प्रशासन का फरमान कई लोगों की रोजी रोटी छीन लेगा।

एसोसिएशन के प्रधान देवेंदर गुप्ता ने कहा कि प्रशासन के इस एकाएक लिए गए फैसले का असर सिटी में पटाखे बेच कर अपने परिवार की रोजी रोटी चलाने वालों पर असर पड़ेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासन की ओर से कोविड डिजास्टर मेनेजमेंट कमेटी ने जो फैसला लिया गया है उसका व्यापारी विरोध करते है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासन ने गलत फैसला लिया है उसे खत्म किया जाना चाहिए और लोगों को दिवाली पर्व को हंसी खुशी से मनाने दिया जाना चाहिए। उनका कहना है कि प्रशासन ने चंडीगढ़ में पटाखों पर रोक लगा दी है लेकिन इसके साथ लगते मोहाली में पटाखे बिक रहे है और पटाखे चलाए जाने पर कोई पाबंदी नहीं है।

एसोसिएशन के चिराग अग्रवाल ने कहा कि प्रशासन के इस फैसले ने शहर के पटाखा व्यापारियों की कमर तोड़ दी है। यदि प्रतिबंध लगाना था तो पहले लगा देते। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि उनका लाखों रुपया डूब गया है, जो उन्होंने पटाखों के स्टॉक को उठाने के लिए टोकन मनी के रूप में दिया था। अब उन्हें वह टोकन मनी वापस नहीं मिलेगी।

चंडीगढ़ कांग्रेस के प्रधान प्रदीप छाबड़ा का कहना है कि प्रशासन को इस फैसले पर फिर से विचार करना चाहिए।उन्होंने कहा कि पहले व्यापारियों से लाइसेंस के लिए आवेदन करवाए और उसके बाद ड्रॉ निकाल दिया। विक्रेताओं ने पैसे भी लगा दिए। उनका कहना है कि चंडीगढ़ कांग्रेस इस मुद्दे पर व्यापारियों के साथ है।

शहर में पटाखे चलने से प्रदूषण फैलेगा और यहां की आबोहवा खराब होने के डर से ही प्रशासन की ओर से इस बार दिवाली पर पटाखे न चलाने और न बेचने को लेकर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें