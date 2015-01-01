पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियमों की उल्लंघना:शहर में खुलेआम चल रही कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट्स में क्लासेज

चंडीगढ़8 मिनट पहले
  • एक अक्टूबर को जारी गाइडलाइंस के मुताबिक स्कूल और कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट्स को खोलने की परमिशन

(गौरव भाटिया).शहर में काेचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट्स के खोलने पर पूरी तरह से पाबंदी है। कोई भी कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट स्टूडेंट्स को अपने कैंपस में क्लास के लिए नहीं बुला सकता। बावजूद इसके शहर में अलग-अलग जगहों पर खुलेआम कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट्स चल रहे हैं। जब शहर के अलग अलग सेक्टर्स में जाकर कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट्स के बारे में जाना तो पता लगा कि कुछ ऐसे हैं जो खुलेआम कोचिंग दे रहे हैं। उनमें किसी का डर नहीं लग रहा था मानो कि सबकुछ स्थानीय पुलिस की देखरेख में चल रहा हो।

सेक्टर 17 प्लाजा में कोचिंग
सेक्टर 17 प्लाजा में ग्रे मैटर्स के नाम से कोचिंग अकेडमी चल रही है। यह अकेडमी आईलेट्स की कोचिंग करवाती है और खुलेआम यहां पर स्टूडेंट्स के बैच चल रहे हैं। क्लासरूम में किसी तरह की सोशल डिस्टेंसिंंग नहीं और न ही स्टूडेंट्स के चेहरे पर मास्क हैं। एक स्टूडेंट ने बताया कि सुबह 9:30 से शाम 6 बजे तक क्लास लगती है। बीच में सिर्फ एक घंटे के लिए दोपहर 1 से 2 लंच टाइम रहता है। इस लंच टाइम में स्टूडेंट्स कोचिंग अकेडमी से नीचे आते हैं और फिर वापस क्लास लगाने के लिए चले जाते हैं। ग्रे मैटर्स के मैनेजर बृजेश कालिया ने कहा कि उनके पास एक ऑर्डर आया था और उन्हें लगा कि इसमें कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट खोलने की इजाजत दी गई है। इस वजह से इसे खोला गया।

सेक्टर 34 में भी चल रही कोचिंग
सेक्टर 34-ए में पैरामाउंट अकेडमी चल रही है। इस एकेडेमी में स्टाफ सिलेक्शन कमीशन के एग्जाम की तैयारी करवाई जाती है। अकेडेमी में बताया गया कि 2 नंवबर से क्लासेज शुरू हो चुकी हैं और कैंपस में ही क्लासेज लग रही हैं। सुबह 9.30 से 11:30 के बीच क्लास लगती है और कोविड-19 की वजह से क्लास में 25 स्टूडेंट्स को बैठा रहे हैं। हालांकि कोचिंग सेंटर से बाहर आ रहे स्टूडेंट्स ने बताया कि क्लासरूम में करीब 40 स्टूडेंट्स बैठ रहे हैं और किसी भी तरह की सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं है। स्टूडेंट्स ने मास्क भी नहीं डाले हुए थे।

सेक्टर 36 केपीएस सिविल सर्विसेज
केपीएस सिविल सर्विसेज में भी क्लासेज चल रही है। प्रोग्राम मेंटर ईशा व्यास ने बताया कि सुबह 10 से शाम 7 बजे तक क्लासेज होती हैं। बैच में 25 स्टूडेंट्स को बैठाया जाता है।

एमएचए ने चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन को सौंपा जिम्मा
मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ होम अफेयर्स ने एक अक्टूबर को गाइडलाइंस जारी की थी जिसमें कि स्कूल और कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट्स को खोलने की परमिशन देने के लिए लिखा था। गाइडलाइंस के मुताबिक यह राज्य सरकार और यूटी प्रशासन खुद तय करेगा कि स्कूल या कोचिंग अकेडेमी 15 अक्टूबर से खाेले जा सकते हैं या नहीं। इस पर चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने एक कमेटी बनाई और स्कूलों को 2 नवंबर से खोलने की इजाजत दी थी लेकिन प्राइवेट कोचिंग के खोलने पर कोई फैसला नहीं लिया गया था। अभी तक भी किसी तरह का कोई फैसला नहीं लिया गया है।

