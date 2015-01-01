पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना रिटर्न्स:मास्क न पहनने व दूरी न बनाने पर क्लर्क-कोच भी कर सकेंगे चालान

चंडीगढ़44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना बढ़ने की आशंका से सूबा सरकार सख्त
  • कार्रवाई का दायरा बढ़ाया, दिसंबर में आ सकती है कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी लहर

महामारी की दूसरी लहर के मद्देनजर सरकार और सख्त हो गई है। अब दिसंबर से सरकारी विभागों के कर्मचारी, स्पोर्ट्स कोच भी चालान काट सकेंगे। इनके साथ पुलिस टीम भी रहेगी। पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ मीटिंग के बाद नई व्यवस्था लागू की जाएगी। मास्क न पहनने, सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन न करने, सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर थूकने आदि के चालान काटने का अधिकार सुपरिंटेंडेंट, क्लर्क, स्पोर्ट्स कोच सहित कई कर्मचारियों को दिया गया है। अभी तक पुलिस और सेहत विभाग के अधिकारी ही चालान काटते थे।

इस संबंध में सेहत और स्थानीय निकाय विभाग की मीटिंग हो चुकी है। अब दर्जा-2 अधिकारी भी कोविड प्रोटोकाॅल का पालन नहीं करने वालों के चालान काट सकेंगेे। विभाग ने जुर्माना राशि बढ़ाने का भी सुझाव दिया है। सरकार की चिंता इस लिए भी बढ़ गई है क्योंकि सूबे में लगातार तीसरे दिन भी कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या फिर 20 से ज्यादा हो गई है। 25 नई मौतों के साथ कुल मृतकों का आंकड़ा 4396 हो गया है। बुधवार को एक दिन में 644 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज आए हैं। सूबे में कुल ठीक होने वालों की संख्या 1,29,549 हो गई है।

दो फायदे कार्रवाई के साथ ही बढ़ेगा राजस्व

सरकार के फैसले से दो फायदे होंगे। एक तो लापरवाही बरतने वाले लोग कोविड-19 से बचाव के नियमों का पालन करने लगेंगे और दूसरा चालान राशि के रूप में सरकार के खजाने में करोड़ों रुपए भी जमा होंगे। इसके लिए सेहत विभाग और लोकल बाॅडी विभाग के अधिकारियों की मीटिंग हो चुकी है। पुलिस के आला अधिकारियों के साथ मीटिंग के बाद योजना लागू कर दी जाएगी।

कोविड-19 प्रोटोकाॅल का पालन यकीनी बनाने के लिए विभाग सख्ती करने जा रहा है। अब अधिकारियों के अलावा कर्मचारियों को भी चालान काटने के अधिकार दिए जाएंगे। यह फैसला इसलिए लिया गया है क्योंकि अभी भी कई लोग नियमों का पालन नहीं कर रहे। - बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू, सेहत मंत्री, पंजाब

23 दिन बाद फिर एक्टिव मरीज 5 हजार पार

एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 23 दिन बाद फिर से 5,000 पार हो कर 5042 हो गई है। 19 अक्टूबर को सूबे में एक्टिव मरीज 5093 रह गए थे। सूबे में कोरोना मरीजों की एक्टिव दर बढ़कर 3.6% हो गई है। चिंता का पहलू यह है कि मोहाली, लुधियाना, जालंधर में एक ही दिन में पॉजिटिव केसों की संख्या फिर से 100 पार हो गई है। बुधवार को सबसे ज्यादा 119 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की पुष्टि मोहाली में हुई है। लुधियाना, पटियाला, कपूरथला व मोगा में सबसे ज्यादा 3-3 मौतें हुई हैं। सरकार के मुताबिक कोरोना संक्रमित 15 मरीज वेंटिलेटर पर हैं जबकि 156 मरीज ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर हैं। कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 1,39,172 हो गया है।

इधर, स्वीमिंग छोड़ सभी खेल होंगे शुरू

स्पाेर्ट्स काे लेकर विभाग ने नया शेड्यूल जारी किया है। इसके तहत स्वीमिंग/वॉटर गेम्स को छोड़ अन्य सभी गेम्स शुरू किए जाएंगे। इन्हें 4 श्रेणियों में बांटा गया है। डायरेक्टर पंजाब स्पोर्ट्स डिपार्टमेंट द्वारा जारी एसओपी के मुताबिक सभी जिला खेल अधिकारियों को गाइडलाइन जारी की गई है। खिलाड़ियों काे सोशल डिस्टेंस मेनटेन कर फेस मास्क और सैनिटाइजर का इस्तेमाल करना हाेगा। विभाग ने स्वीमिंग शुरू करने की इजाजत नहीं दी क्योंकि राज्य में ऑल वेदर स्वीमिंग पूल पर्याप्त नहीं हैं। सर्दियाें के कारण स्वीमिंग का सीजन खत्म हो चुका है। सरकार द्वारा एथलेटिक्स, हॉकी, वेट लिफ्टिंग, आॅर्चरी, बैडमिंटन, बॉक्सिंग, साइक्लिंग, फेंसिंग, शूटिंग, रेस्लिंग, जूडो, टेबल टैनिस, लॉन टेनिस, वालीबॉल, हैंडबॉल, बॉस्केटबॉल, फुटबॉल, रोइंग, कैनोइंग, सेलिंग गेम्स को लेकर गाइडलाइन जारी की है।

