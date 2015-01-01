पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:नौकरी के लिए ऑनलाइन साइट पर किया क्लिक, 15 हजार निकले

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

शहर में दो अलग-अलग जगहों पर धोखाधड़ी के मामले दर्ज हुए हैं। दोनों मामलों में संबंधित थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। पहले मामले में सेक्टर-63 के रहने वाले सोनी कुमार ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी है कि उनके अकाउंट से किसी ने 15 हजार 10 रुपए निकाल लिए हैं।

सोनी कुमार ने 31 अगस्त को नौकरी के लिए ऑनलाइन सर्च किया था। इस पर उनके पास एक लिंक आया। लिंक को उन्होंने जब क्लिक किया तो उनसे 10 रुपए फीस मांगी गई। जब उन्होंने 10 रुपए फीस देने के लिए लिंक पर क्लिक किया तो उनके अकाउंट से नकदी निकल गई। जिस पर उन्होंने शिकायत साइबर सेल को दी है।

दूसरे मामले में पंचकूला सेक्टर-4 के रहने वाले राजन संगारी ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी है कि सेक्टर-37डी के रहने वाले राजेश कुमार और उसके साथियों ने मिलकर उनके साथ 8 लाख 80 हजार रुपए की धोखाधड़ी की है। बताया गया कि आरोपियों ने पीड़ित कैनेडा में पीआर दिलवाने के लिए रुपए लिए थे।

इसके बाद इन्होंने फोन उठाने बंद कर दिए। उसने अपने रुपए मांगे तो ये टाल-मटोल करने लगे। इसके बाद न तो पीआर दिलवाई और न ही रुपए वापस लौटाए। दुखी होकर इनकी पुलिस में शिकायत दी। अब पुलिस मामले में जांच कर रही है।

