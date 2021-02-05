पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निखरी धूप:चंडीगढ़ में आज सुबह बादल छाए फिर धूप निकली, पहाड़ों पर हुई बर्फबारी और बारिश का दिखा असर

चंडीगढ़16 मिनट पहले
शहर में आज सुबह से निखरी धूप निकली है।आज मौसम साफ रहने के आसार। डेमो फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
शहर में आज सुबह से निखरी धूप निकली है।आज मौसम साफ रहने के आसार। डेमो फोटो
  • आज दिन भर मौसम साफ रहने के आसार, हवा चलने से ठंड रहेगी

शहर में आज सुबह आकाश में बादल छाए हुए थे लेकिन बाद में 9.00 बजे के बाद निखरी हुई धूप निकली। शिमला व आसपास के पहाड़ी इलाकों में वीरवार को हुई जबरदस्त बर्फबारी और बारिश के कारण इसका असर यहां भी देखने को मिला।

शहर में वीरवार सुबह व शाम को बारिश होती रही। बारिश और तेज हवा चलने के कारण ठंड बढ़ गई है। इस वजह से रात के तापमान में भारी गिरावट देखने को मिली। बीती रात के समय तापमान 5 डिग्री से 3 डिग्री तक दर्ज किया गया। शहर में आज सुबह 11 डिग्री तापमान दर्ज किया गया।

आज शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 20 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 7 डिग्री तक रहने के आसार है। विभाग के अनुसार जम्मू-कश्मीर के पास इस समय वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस सक्रिय है। इससे पहाड़ों में भी कई जगह बर्फबारी और बारिश हो रही है। जिसका असर शहर में देखने को मिल रहा है। शिमला में वीरवार को 2 फिट तक बर्फबारी हुई है,इसके अलावा कई अन्य पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फबारी होने से वहां का तापमान कम हो गया है।

