नियमों की अवहेलना:शहर में अनुमति के बिना ही खुल गए कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट्स

चंडीगढ़23 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोना का डर नहीं, खुलेआम बच्चों को एकेडमी में बुलाकर दे रहे कोचिंग
  • क्लासरूम में न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का हो रहा पालन, संक्रमण का खतरा

(गौरव भाटिया) शहर में काेचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट्स खोलने पर पूरी तरह से पाबंदी है। कोई भी कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट स्टूडेंट्स को कैंपस में क्लास के लिए नहीं बुला सकता, बावजूद इसके शहर में अलग-अलग जगहों पर खुलेआम कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट्स चल रहे हैं। भास्कर ने शहर के अलग-अलग सेक्टर्स में जाकर कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट्स के बारे में जाना तो पता लगा कि कुछ ऐसे हैं जो खुलेआम कोचिंग दे रहे हैं। उन्हें किसी का डर नहीं मानो कि सबकुछ लोकल पुलिस की देखरेख में चल रहा हो।

सेक्टर-17 प्लाजा में ग्रे मैटर्स के नाम से कोचिंग एकेडमी चल रही है। यह एकेडमी आईलेट्स की कोचिंग करवाती है और खुलेआम यहां पर स्टूडेंट्स के बैच चल रहे हैं। क्लासरूम में किसी तरह की सोशल डिस्टेंसिंंग नहीं और न ही स्टूडेंट्स के चेहरे पर मास्क हैं।

एक स्टूडेंट ने बताया कि सुबह 9:30 से शाम 6 बजे तक क्लास लगती है। बीच में सिर्फ एक घंटे के लिए दोपहर 1 से 2 लंच टाइम रहता है। इस लंच टाइम में स्टूडेंट्स कोचिंग एकेडमी से नीचे आते हैं और फिर वापस क्लास लगाने के लिए चले जाते हैं।

ग्रे मैटर्स के मैनेजर बृजेश कालिया ने कहा कि उनके पास एक ऑर्डर आया था और उन्हें लगा कि इसमें कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट खोलने की इजाजत दी गई है। इस वजह से इसे खोला गया। सेक्टर-34-ए में पैरामाउंट एकेडमी चल रही है। इसमें स्टाफ सिलेक्शन कमीशन के एग्जाम की तैयारी करवाई जाती है। एकेडमी में 2 नंवबर से क्लासेज शुरू हो चुकी हैं और कैंपस में ही क्लासेज लग रही हैं।

सुबह 9.30 से 11:30 के बीच क्लास लगती है और कोविड-19 की वजह से क्लास में 25 स्टूडेंट्स को बैठा रहे हैं। हालांकि, कोचिंग सेंटर से बाहर आ रहे स्टूडेंट्स ने बताया कि क्लासरूम में करीब 40 स्टूडेंट्स बैठ रहे हैं और किसी भी तरह की सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं है। स्टूडेंट्स ने मास्क भी नहीं डाले हुए थे।

स्कूल खोल सकते हैं, कोचिंग सेंटर नहीं ...

मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ होम अफेयर्स ने एक अक्टूबर को गाइडलाइंस जारी की थी जिसमें कि स्कूल और कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट्स को खोलने की परमिशन देने के लिए लिखा था। गाइडलाइंस के मुताबिक यह राज्य सरकार और यूटी प्रशासन खुद तय करेगा कि स्कूल या कोचिंग एकेडमी 15 अक्टूबर से खाेले जा सकते हैं या नहीं।

इस पर चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने एक कमेटी बनाई और स्कूलों को 2 नवंबर से खोलने की इजाजत दी थी लेकिन प्राइवेट कोचिंग के खोलने पर कोई फैसला नहीं लिया गया था। कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट्स खोलने की परमिशन नहीं दी गई है। कॉलेज और कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट के लिए गाइडलाइंस तैयार की जा रही हैं और अभी स्टेक होल्डर्स से मीटिंग होनी बाकी है। इसके बाद कोई फैसला लिया जा सकेगा।
-एसएस गिल, एजुकेशन सेक्रेटरी,यूटी

