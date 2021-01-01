पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम अपडेट:सुबह शाम तापमान में गिरावट से बढ़ी ठंड,अभी ऐसा ही रहेगा मौसम

चंडीगढ़7 मिनट पहले
रविवार को आसमान साफ रहेगा लेकिन मॉडरेट तो डेन्स फॉग रह सकती है। वहीं दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 20 तो न्यूनतम 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रह सकता है। - Dainik Bhaskar
रविवार को आसमान साफ रहेगा लेकिन मॉडरेट तो डेन्स फॉग रह सकती है। वहीं दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 20 तो न्यूनतम 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रह सकता है।

चंडीगढ़ में सुबह शाम तापमान गिर रहा है और लोग ठंड महसूस कर रहे हैं। वहीं दिन में निकल रही तेज़ धूप के कारण लोग दिन में राहत महसूस कर रहे हैं।अगले दो से तीन दिन ऐसा ही मौसम रहने वाला है। जम्मू कश्मीर में हुई स्नोफॉल का असर यहां देखा जा रहा है। इस वक़्त चंडीगढ़ का तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस है। आज दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 20 तो न्यूनतम 4 दर्ज किया जा सकता है। वहीं आज मॉडरेट से डेंस फॉग रह सकती है।

इस बीच शुक्रवार को शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 19.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया जो सामान्य से डिग्री सेल्सियस कम था। वहीं रात का तापमान 4.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया जो सामान्य से 2.0 डिग्री कम था।

आगे ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

रविवार को आसमान साफ रहेगा लेकिन मॉडरेट तो डेन्स फॉग रह सकती है। वहीं दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 20 तो न्यूनतम 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रह सकता है।सोमवार को आसमान साफ रहेगा।अधिकतम तापमान 21 तो न्यूनतम 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया जा सकता है।

