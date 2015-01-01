पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलेंगे हायर एजुकेशन इंस्टीट्यूट्स:23 नवंबर से खुलेंगे कॉलेज, टेक्नीकल इंस्टीटयूट्स और लाइब्रेरी; एक दिसंबर से खुलेंगे कॉलेजों के हॉस्टल

चंडीगढ़40 मिनट पहले
चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने बुधवार को यह फैसला किया है कि 23 नवंबर से शहर के सभी हायर एजुकेशन इंस्टीट्यूट्स खुल जाएंगे। डीएवी कॉलेज-10 की फाइल फोटो।
  • कॉलेज और टेक्नीकल इंस्टीट्यूट्स तीन फेजेस में खुलेंगे और पहले फेज यानी 23 नवंबर से ग्रेजुएशन और पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन कर रहे सिर्फ फाइनल ईयर के स्टूडेंट्स कैंपस आएंगे

शहर के हायर एजुकेशन इंस्टीट्यूशंस अब खुलने जा रहे हैं। चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने बुधवार को यह फैसला किया है कि 23 नवंबर से शहर के सभी हायर एजुकेशन इंस्टीट्यूट्स खुल जाएंगे। इसका मतलब यह है कि 23 नवंबर से शहर के कॉलेज और टेक्नीकल इंस्टीट्यूट्स खुलेंगे। कॉलेज और टेक्नीकल इंस्टीट्यूट्स तीन फेजेस में खुलेंगे और पहले फेज यानी 23 नवंबर से ग्रेजुएशन और पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन कर रहे सिर्फ फाइनल ईयर के स्टूडेंट्स कैंपस आएंगे। शुरुआत में रोटेशन पर फाइनल ईयर के 50 परसेंट स्टूडेंट्स आएंगे। इसके अलावा शहर की सभी पब्लिक लाइब्रेरीज और ब्रांच लाइब्रेरीज खुल जाएंगी। कॉलेजों में अगर पहला फेज कामयाब रहा तो सेकेंड फेज में सेकेंड ईयर के स्टूडेंट्स को बुलाया जाएगा।

1 दिसंबर से खुलेंगे हॉस्टल

1 दिसंबर से शहर के कॉलेजों के हॉस्टल खोलने की परमिशन दे दी गई है। हालांकि ऑडर्स में यह भी लिखा गया है कि अगर बहुत जरूरत है तभी स्टूडेंट्स को हॉस्टल में बुलाएं। हॉस्टल में कितने स्टूडेंट्स आएंगे यह फैसला संबंधित कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल को करना होगा। कॉलेज और टेक्नीकल इंस्टीट्यूट्स के टीचिंग और नॉन टीचिंग स्टाफ को हर रोज कैंपस में आना होगा और प्रिंसिपल द्वारा तैयार किए गए टाइमटेबल के हिसाब से पढ़ाना होगा।

16 कॉलेजाें में 14 हजार स्टूडेंट्स

शहर में 16 कॉलेजों के फाइनल ईयर में करीब 14 हजार स्टूडेंट्स पढ़ रहे हैं। इसके अलावा करीब 4 हजार स्टूडेंट्स टेक्नीकल इंस्टीट्यूट्स के फाइनल ईयर में भी है। अंडर ग्रेजुएट और पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट कोर्स के फाइनल ईयर के स्टूडेंट्स को बुलाने की तैयारी है। यह सभी कॉलेज खुलने के बाद आ सकेंगे। हालांकि कॉलेजों में कुल करीब 42 हजार स्टूडेंट्स पढ़ रहे हैं और फर्स्ट ईयर के स्टूडेंट्स की एडमिशन तो पिछले महीने हुई है। ऐसे में इन स्टूडेंट्स को अभी कॉलेज नहीं बुलाया जाएगा।

यह रहेगी एसओपी

- यह साफ है कि फाइनल ईयर के सभी स्टूडेंट्स एक ही दिन कॉलेज में एक साथ नहीं आएंगे। ऐसे में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मेनटेन रखने के लिए यह तय किया गया है कि सिर्फ 50 परसेंट स्टूडेंट्स ही एक दिन में आएंगे। इससे कॉलेज के क्लासरूम में एक दूसरे से दूरी बनी रहेगी।

- कॉलेज कैंपस के अंदर आने के समय पर हर एक स्टूडेंट और फैकल्टी की थर्मल चेकिंग होगी।

- कॉलेज में आइसोलेशन फैसेलिटी के तहत एक रूम क्रिएट करना होगा।

- स्टडी टूर या फील्ड वर्क के लिए कॉलेज में कोई आउटसाइडर एक्सपर्ट नहीं आ सकेगा।

- इस तरह के प्रोग्राम और एक्सट्रा करिकुलर एक्टिविटीज नहीं करवाई जाएंगी जिसमें कि फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग रखनी मुश्किल हो सके।

- हॉस्टल किचन, मेस, वॉशरूम, लाइब्रेरी, क्लासरूम में साफ सफाई और सैनेटाइजेशन रखनी जरूरी होगी।

- क्लासरूम में स्टूडेंट्स की स्ट्रेंथ कम लेकिन पढ़ाई ज्यादा घंटे के लिए करवाई जा सकती है।

- सभी को फेस मास्क डालकर ही कॉलेज में आना होगा।

- कॉलेज की एंट्री और एग्जिट पर भीड़ न रहे इसलिए क्लासेज के शुरू और खत्म होने का अलग-अलग समय किया जाए।

