कॉलेज स्टूडेंट्स के काम की खबर:एग्जाम से सिर्फ पांच दिन पहले खुलेंगे कॉलेज, पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट क्लासों का कोर्स पूरा कराना चुनौती

UT प्रशासन के एक अधिकारी का कहना है कि इस आदेश से उन स्टूडेंट्स को मदद मिलेगी जिनके लिए ऑनलाइन पेपर देना और ऑनलाइन क्लास अलग अटेंड करना एक सिरदर्दी है। नेटवर्क की समस्या या घर के माहोल के कारण उनकी पढ़ाई ठीक से नहीं हो पा रही। ऐसे में कॉलेज खोलने के आदेश से उनको हॉस्टल में आना आसान हो जाएगा।
  • UT प्रशासन ने 10 से खोलने का लिया फैसला, पहले एक फरवरी से खोले जाने थे

चंडीगढ़ के सभी कॉलेज अब 10 फरवरी से खोले जा रहे हैं। UT प्रशासन ने इसके लिए आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। इस वक्त कॉलेज खोलना खानापूर्ति के अलावा कुछ नहीं लग रहा, क्योंकि एग्जाम के पांच दिन पहले ही कॉलेज खोले जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट लेवल की क्लासेस का कोर्स पूरा कराना चुनौती होगा। अंडर ग्रेजुएट का सिलेबस तो काफी समय पहले पूरा हो चुका है।

यूनिवर्सिटी ग्रांट्स कमीशन ने एक फरवरी से कॉलेज खोलने के निर्देश दिए थे, लेकिन यूटी प्रशासन ने 10 फरवरी से इसे खोलने का फैसला किया है। कॉलेजों में स्टूडेंट्स के प्रेक्टिकल तो इस बार करवाए ही नहीं गए हैं। प्रेक्टिकल के नाम पर ऑनलाइन वीडियो शेयर किए गए थे और अब प्रेक्टिकल एग्जाम भी ऑनलाइन ही लिए जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में कॉलेज खोलने के आदेश होने पर भी स्टूडेंट्स के आने की संभावना नहीं रहेगी।

बता दें कि चंडीगढ़ में हायर एजुकेशन के इंस्टीट्यूट्स में करीब 60 हजार स्टूडेंट्स पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं। इनमें से 15 परसेंट स्टूडेंट्स पंजाब, हरियाणा व हिमाचल समेत सभी नजदीकी राज्यों से हैं। इससे पहले भी यूटी प्रशासन ने कॉलेजों को खोलने के निर्देश दिए थे और हॉस्टलों को भी खोल दिया गया था। लेकिन, स्टूडेंट्स लौटे ही नहीं।

गवर्नमेंट कॉलेजों में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन की क्लास लग रही है, लेकिन प्राइवेट कॉलेजों में ना तो PG और न ही UG स्टूडेंट्स आ रहे हैं। कॉलेज खोलने के ऑर्डर के बाद 10-15 स्टूडेंट कुछ दिन के लिए आए, लेकिन बाद में वह भी बंद हो गए। UT प्रशासन के एक अधिकारी का कहना है कि इस आदेश से उन स्टूडेंट्स को मदद मिलेगी जिनके लिए ऑनलाइन पेपर देना और ऑनलाइन क्लास अलग अटेंड करना एक सिरदर्द है।

