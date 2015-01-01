पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

100 नॉट आउट:कर्नल पृथीपाल सिंह गिल हुए 100 साल के, तीनों सेनाओं में सेवाएं देने वाले अकेले अफसर

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जन्मदिन पर पत्नी के साथ बैठे कर्नल गिल।

एयरफोर्स, नेवी और आर्मी में सेवाएं देने वाले कर्नल पृथीपाल सिंह गिल शुक्रवार को 100 साल के हो गए। शुक्रवार को उनके परिवार के सदस्यों ने सेक्टर-28 में उनका जन्मदिन धूमधाम से मनाया। कर्नल एकमात्र ऐसे अफसर हैं, जिन्होंने आर्मी, एयरफोर्स और नेवी तीनों में अपनी सेवाएं दी। उनकी पत्नी प्रेम इंदर कौर 95 साल की हैं और स्वस्थ हैं। कर्नल गिल की शादी 1950 में हुई थी।

कर्नल गिल ने वाइसरॉयज कमीशंड ऑफिसर के रूप में इंडियन एयरफोर्स में जॉइन किया था। बाद में एयरफोर्स से नेवी में ट्रांसफर करवा लिया। उस दौरान उन्होंने सेकंड वर्ल्ड वाॅर में हिस्सा लिया। 1947 के बाद कर्नल गिल आर्मी में कोर ऑफ आर्टिलरी में ट्रांसफर हो गए। ट्रांसफर होने के बाद 1965 की भारत-पाक युद्ध में भाग लिया।

परिवार की इच्छा के खिलाफ गए थे एयरफोर्स में
कर्नल पृथीपाल सिंह ने लाहौर के सरकारी कॉलेज में पढ़ाई की। घरवालों के खिलाफ जाकर वे ब्रिटिश राज के समय रॉयल इंडियन एयरफोर्स का हिस्सा बन गए थे। उनके बेटे डॉ. अजयपाल सिंह ने बताया कि उनके पिता कर्नल गिल की सात बहनें और दो भाई हैं। दोनों भाई फौज से रिटायर हुए हैं।

1965 की जंग में हिस्सा लिया...

कर्नल गिल ने कराची में बतौर पायलट ऑफिसर की नियुक्ति ली। उन्होंने 1965 की जंग में भी हिस्सा लिया था। इसके बाद उन्हें नौसेना में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया। यहां उन्होंने स्वीपिंग शिप और आईएनएस तीर पर अपनी सेवाएं दीं। कर्नल गिल दूसरे विश्व युद्ध के दौरान मालवाहक पोतों की निगरानी किया करते थे। नौसेना अधिकारी के तौर पर गिल ने स्कूल ऑफ आर्टिलरी, देवलाली में लॉन्ग गनरी स्टाफ का कोर्स भी पूरा किया।

बहादुरी के चलते मिला प्रमोशन...

1965 में भारत-पाक युद्ध के दौरान दुश्मनों द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई से चार बंदूकें खराब हो गईं थीं। लेकिन कर्नल पृथीपाल सिंह उन्हें सुरक्षित वापस लाने में सफल रहे। इस पर उन्हें प्रमोशन मिली और वे कर्नल बने। उन्हें मणिपुर के उखरूल में असम राइफल्स की सेक्टर की कमान सौंपी गई थी। कर्नल गिल 1970 में यहीं से रिटायर हुए। कर्नल गिल 1970 में रिटायर हुए, लेकिन काम से रिटायर नहीं हुए। फरीदकोट में 30 साल तक खेतीबाड़ी की।

रेयर केसों में ऐसा होता है : कर्नल एसके अग्रवाल
यह रेयर होता है कि एक अफसर तीनों सेनाओं के एक ही अंग में सेवा करता हो। कर्नल पृथीपाल सिंह गिल भी पहले ऑफिसर हैं, जिन्होंने तीनों सेनाओं में भारत की सेवा की। कानून में प्रावधान है कि एक अफसर को आर्म्ड फोर्सेस के एक अंग से दूसरे अंग में ट्रांसफर किया जा सकता है।

इसी कारण आजादी के बाद उन्होंने नेवी को छोड़कर सेना में शिफ्ट होने का आवेदन किया होगा और इसे काॅम्पीटेंट अथॉरिटी ने अप्रूव कर दिया। इस तरह के केस बहुत कम होते हैं। कर्नल एसके अग्रवाल, रिटायर्ड जज एडवोकेट जनरल (जेग)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें