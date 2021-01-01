पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Congress Files Criminal Complaint In Court Against The Owners Of Play Boy Disc For Showing Tampering Of Rahul Gandhi's Video In The Party.

छवि खराब करने की कोशिश:प्ले बॉय डिस्क के मालिकों के खिलाफ कांग्रेस ने कोर्ट में दी क्रीमिनल कंप्लेंट,राहुल गांधी की वीडियो से छेड़छाड़ कर पार्टी में दिखाने के लगाए आरोप

चंडीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेस ने फाइल की 156(3)की ऐप्लिकेशन, पुलिस को एफआईआर दर्ज करने के लिए कोर्ट से निर्देश दिए जाने की मांग रखी

कांग्रेस के पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष व लोकसभा सांसद राहुल गांधी की छवि खराब करने के एक मामले में पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष प्रदीप छाबड़ा ने प्ले बॉय डिस्क के मालिकों के खिलाफ चंडीगढ़ डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोर्ट में क्रीमिनल कंप्लेंट फाइल की है। छाबड़ा ने आरोप लगाया कि क्लब में चल रही एक पार्टी के दौरान राहुल गांधी की वीडियो और इमेज दिखाई गई थी। इस वीडियो को छेड़छाड़ कर दिखाया गया ताकि राहुल गांधी की छवि को खराब किया जा सके।

जिसके बाद छाबड़ा ने कोर्ट में CRPC की धारा 156(3)के तहत ऐप्लिकेशन दायर की है। इस ऐप्लिकेशन में उन्होंने कोर्ट से मांग की है कि पुलिस को प्ले बॉय डिस्क के फाउंडर व CEO कबीर तलवार, सह-मालिक समर सिद्धू, निखिल वर्मा और करण सिंह के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करने के निर्देश दिए जाएं। छाबड़ा ने कहा कि इस मामले में इन सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ IPC की धारा 124ए, 153, 154, 294, 500, 503 के तहत केस दर्ज किया जाना चाहिए।

