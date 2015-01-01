पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीन इवेंट पर कोरोना का असर:एक एनुअल इवेंट का आयोजन संशय में, एक होगा ऑनलाइन और एक किया रद्द

चंडीगढ़8 मिनट पहले
  • चंडीगढ़ में हर साल होने वाले एनुअल इवेंट्स भी इस बार कोरोना की मार झेल रहे हैं

इस साल कोरोना का असर हर फेस्टिवल और हर समारोह पर पड़ा है। अधिक गैदरिंग पर बैन होने के चलते जहां इस साल शादियां बेहद सामान्य अंदाज में हुई हैं और फेस्टिवल्स पर भी इसका असर दिख रहा है। वहीं चंडीगढ़ में हर साल होने वाले एनुअल इवेंट्स भी इस बार कोरोना की मार झेल रहे हैं। इन इवेंट्स को या तो रद्द किया जा रहा, या फिर ऑनलाइन आयोजित किया जा रहा है।

कार्निवल से ज्यादा जरूरी है कोरोना से बचाव

साल 1987 से हर साल नवंबर महीने में सेक्टर 10 की लेजर वैली में होने वाले चंडीगढ़ कार्निवल को आयोजित करने पर इस साल संशय बना हुआ है। जहां अब तक सेक्टर 10 का चंडीगढ़ कॉलेज ऑफ आर्ट रंगबिरंगे फ्लोट्स बनने लगते थे। लेकिन इस साल अब तक ऐसा कुछ नजर नहीं आ रहा। कॉलेज के स्टूडेंट्स भी मायूस हैं और उस माहौल को मिस कर रहे हैं। वहीं अफसर कार्निवल न करवाने के पक्ष में हैं। डायरेक्टर टूरिज्म राकेश कुमार पोपली कहते हैं कि चंडीगढ़ कार्निवाल में लोगों की बड़ी भीड़ रहती है। दूर-दूर से लोग इस इवेंट में पहुंचते हैं लेकिन इस बार स्थिति सामान्य नहीं है। कोविड-19 के इस दौर में किसी भी आयोजन से ज्यादा जरूरी खुद का बचाव करना है। खैर, हमारी ओर से प्रपोजल तैयार करके भेजा गया है पर मेरे मुताबिक इस बार कार्निवाल न ही हो तो बेहतर है। बाकी प्रशासन के फैसले पर निर्भर करता है।

2013 से हर साल सुखना लेक पर आयोजित किया जाने वाला लिट्रेचर फेस्ट- चंडीगढ़ लिटराटी इस बार ऑनलाइन आयोजित किया जा रहा है।

चंडीगढ़ लिटराटी 2020 होगा ऑनलाइन

2013 से हर साल सुखना लेक पर आयोजित किया जाने वाला लिट्रेचर फेस्ट- चंडीगढ़ लिटराटी इस बार ऑनलाइन आयोजित किया जा रहा है। चंडीगढ़ लिटरेरी सोसायटी इसे चंडीगढ़ एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन एंड हरियाणा टूरिज्म के सहयोग से आयोजित करती है। 20 से 22 नवंबर तक चंडीगढ़ लिटरेरी सोसाइटी की वेबसाइट पर लिटराटी 2020- चंडीगढ़ इंटरनेशनल लिटफेस्ट वर्चुअल एडिशन हाे रहा है। इस बार 10 स्पीकर इसमें पार्टिसिपेट करेंगे। इनमें अनुजा चौहान, आशीष विद्यार्थी, डॉक्टर रखशंदा, श्यामलाल वल्लभजी, कनिका मिश्रा, अनमोल मलिक, डॉक्टर राधाकृष्णन पिल्लई, अनुजा चंद्रमोली, नाओमी दत्ता, गुरचरण दास शामिल हैं। दो दिन के फेस्टिवल में पोएट्री, हाइकु, वर्नेक्युलर राइटर्स को प्रोत्साहित किया जाता है।

शहर के बच्चों और यंगस्टर्स को लिट्रेचर पढ़ने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए 2012 में अदब फाउंडेशन ने चंडीगढ़ लिट्रेचर फेस्टिवल को शुरू किया था।

नहीं होगा चंडीगढ़ लिट्रेचर फेस्टिवल

शहर के बच्चों और यंगस्टर्स को लिट्रेचर पढ़ने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए सन 2012 में अदब फाउंडेशन ने चंडीगढ़ लिट्रेचर फेस्टिवल को शुरू किया था। हर साल नवंबर में इसे आयोजित किया जाता था। लेकिन इस बार यह फेस्टिवल नहीं करवाया जा रहा है। अदब फाउंडेशन के संस्थापक मितुल दीक्षित बताते हैं कि चंडीगढ़ में मार्च महीने में जब पहला मामला कोरोना का आया था और यह कयास लगाए जा रहे थे कि स्थितियां सामान्य होने में वक्त लगेगा। तब ही मैंने फैसला कर लिया था कि इस साल फेस्टिवल नहीं करवाएंगे। मितुल बताते हैं कि हमारा एक क्लोजनिट फेस्टिवल है जिसमें लोग एक दूसरे से बेहद करीब से मिलते हैं। इसलिए ऐसा फेस्टिवल ऑनलाइन आयोजित करना मुश्किल होगा। ये मार्च में ही फैसला किया था कि अगर स्थिति सामान्य नहीं होगी तो फेस्टिवल को रद्द कर देंगे लेकिन ऑनलाइन नहीं करेंगे।

