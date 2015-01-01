पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:कोरोना के केस अब कम आने लगे, 67 मरीज मिले, किसी की मौत भी नहीं हुई

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
वीकएंड पर सुखना लेक पर भीड़ हो जाती है। यहां पर उचित दूरी की पालना नहीं होती। कई बिना मास्क ही घूमते रहते हैं।

शहर में दिनों-दिन अब कोरोना संक्रमण की पॉजिटिविटी कम होती जा रही है। पिछले कुछ दिन से संक्रमित मरीज कम आने और ठीक होकर घरों को जाने वाले मरीजों को देखते हुए अब शहर के विभिन्न हॉस्पिटल में 627 मरीज ही एक्टिव बचे हैं। बुधवार को कोरोना के 67 मरीज ही कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। इसके साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की अब तक संख्या 18843 हो गई है।

बुधवार को शहर के विभिन्न हॉस्पिटल में कोरोना का इलाज करा रहे 75 मरीज कोरोना को मात देकर अपने-अपने घरों को रवाना हो गए। अभी तक शहर में कोरोना से 17912 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घरों को जा चुके हैं। बुधवार को अच्छी बात यह रही कि किसी मरीज की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत नहीं हुई। अभी तक कोरोना से शहर में 304 मरीज दम तोड़ चुके हैं।

बुधवार को शहर में सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज सेक्टर-35 से मिले। यहां से 7 मरीज संक्रमित मिले। इसके अलावा सेक्टर-23 और सेक्टर-44 से 6-6 मरीज संक्रमित पाए गए। इसके अलावा मनीमाजरा से 5 मरीज संक्रमित मिले। सेक्टर-33 से तीन मरीज संक्रमित पाए गए। इसके अलावा शहर के विभिन्न सेक्टरों से एक-दो मरीज कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए।

