कोविड-19:मौसम में बदलाव और लोगों की लापरवाही से बढ़े कोरोना मरीज, अब 80 संक्रमित मिले

चंडीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • पिछले कई दिन से शहर में 40 से 60 के बीच ही पॉजिटिव मरीज मिल रहे थे

मौसम जैसे-जैसे ठंडा हो रहा है, कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या भी बढ़ती जा रही है। कुछ दिन पहले तक जहां 40 से 60 मरीज आ रहे थे, वहीं वीरवार को मरीजों की संख्या 80 तक पहुंच गई। ऐसे में प्रशासन और हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट के अधिकारियों की चिंता बढ़ना शुरू हो गई है। शहर में अब तक 14292 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस हो चुके हैं।

वीरवार को कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 665 हो गई है। हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से ज्यादा आबादी वाली जगहों पर कोरोना टेस्टिंग मोबाइल वैन भेजी जा रही है। यहां राेज टेस्ट हो रहे हैं, ताकि संक्रमण को फैलने से रोका जा सके। बुधवार को शहर में सेक्टर-25 की 21 साल की युवती की कोरोना से मौत हो गई।

इसके साथ शहर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 225 हो चुकी है। वीरवार को 43 मरीज कोरोना को मात देकर घर गए। अब तक 13402 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। शहर में सबसे ज्यादा केस फिर मनीमाजरा से आए हैं। बुधवार को सबसे ज्यादा 6 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मनीमाजरा से मिले। सेक्टर-37 से पांच मरीज संक्रमित पाए गए हैं।

सेक्टर-63 से तीन, सेक्टर-15 से तीन केस पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। सेक्टर-44 से चार, सेक्टर-45 और 46 से भी चार केस पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। सेक्टर-20 से चार मरीज संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। सेक्टर-21 और 30 से भी चार-चार केस पॉजिटिव पाये गए हैं।

महामारी से 21 साल की युवती की मौत...
सेक्टर-25 की रहने वाली 21 साल की एक युवती कि क्रॉनिक किडनी डिजीज से पीड़ित थी। कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के चलते पीजीआई में 29 अक्टूबर को मौत हो गई।

