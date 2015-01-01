पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की लहर:पंजाब गवर्नर के प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी बालामुरुगन को दूसरी बार कोरोना

चंडीगढ़ में कोविडियट्स की कमी नहीं है...
  • चंडीगढ़ में 79 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव, दो की मौत

पंजाब राज भवन के प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी टू गवर्नर जेएम बालामुरुगन को एक बार फिर से कोरोना हो गया है। उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इसके अलावा पंजाब राज भवन के पांच स्टाफ मेंबर भी कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। गर्वनर वीपी सिंह बदनोर और उनके परिवार के सभी मेंबर्स की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है।

पंजाब कैडर के आईएएस मुरुगन इससे पहले 5 अगस्त को भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे। अब उन्होंने फिर से टेस्ट करवाया था, जिसमें वे पाॅजिटिव पाए गए। उन्हें होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। राज भवन में हर हफ्ते कोविड टेस्टिंग करवाई जाती है। इसके तहत 338 टेस्ट कराए गए थे, जिसमें से छह मेंबर्स पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। राजभवन के प्रवक्ता के अनुसार महामारी के सभी प्रोटोकॉल अब फॉलो किए जा रहे हैं।

शहर में पिछले 24 घंटों में कुल 803 टेस्ट कराए गए थे, जिसमें से 79 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। दो व्यक्तियों की कोरोना से मौत हुई है। सेक्टर-46 निवासी 50 साल के पुरुष की फोर्टिस अस्पताल में मौत हो गई है, जिसकी मेडिकल हिस्ट्री अभी तक डिपार्टमेंट के पास नहीं है।

इसके अलावा सेक्टर-37 निवासी 70 साल के व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई, जो डायबीटीज और अस्थमा के मरीज थे। उनकी मौत प्राइवेट अस्पताल में हुई है। पॉजिटिव पाए गए 79 मरीजों में 44 पुरुष हैं और 35 महिलाएं। सेक्टर-33 में सात, 28 में छह और सेक्टर-19 व 43 में पांच-पांच मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। कुल 66 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन से मुक्त किया गया है।

एंटीबाॅडी किसी में 3 महीने तो किसी में 6 महीने तक रहती है: जगतराम

अभी इसे कोरोना की दूसरी लहर नहीं माना जा सकता। शरीर में एंटीबॉडी कितने समय तक रहती हैं, इस पर भी कोई पुष्ट रिपोर्ट नहीं है। आमतौर पर इसे 3 महीने के लिए माना जाता है, लेकिन जिन लोगों को पहले से कुछ बीमारियां हैं, उनमें एंटीबॉडी पहले खत्म हो सकती है। यह 6 महीने तक भी शरीर में रह सकती हैं।

जिनको एक बार कोरोना वायरस हो गया है, उनके लिए जरूरी है कि पहले से चल रही यदि कोई दवाइयां हैं तो उनको समय पर लेते रहें। अपनी सेहत ठीक रखें। मास्क पहनकर रखें। आम लोगों की तरह ही भीड़-भाड़ वाली जगह से बचें। वे तीन महीने बाद अपना कोरोना टेस्ट दोबारा भी करवा सकते हैं।
प्रो. जगतराम, डायरेक्टर, पीजीआई

पीएम ने मास्क, दूरी की पालना के लिए जागरूक करने को कहा...

चंडीगढ़. कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर मंगलवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ मीटिंग की। इसमें चंडीगढ़ से प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनोर और एडवाइजर मनोज परीदा ने भी वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए हिस्सा लिया। इस मीटिंग में पीएम ने सभी को कहा है कि इस समय ढिलाई नहीं करनी है। आरटीपीसीआर टेस्टिंग बढ़ाने के लिए कहा गया है।

सार्वजनिक स्थलों में मास्क लगाने को लेकर लोगों को प्रेरित करने के लिए कहा है, जिसके लिए कैंपेन चलाए जाएं। मीटिंग में सभी राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों से वैक्सीन को लेकर क्या इंतजाम किए जा सकते हैं, इसको लेकर भी सुझाव मांगे गए।

सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की वाॅयलेशन हो रही है, इसलिए सभी राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों को कहा गया है कि लोगों को जागरूक करें और वाॅयलेशन को रोकने के लिए सही इंतजाम करें।

प्रशासन और हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट चीख-चीखकर एक ही बात कह रहा है कि कोरोना से बचना है तो मास्क जरूर लगाओ, भीड़ में न जाओ। लेकिन लोग मान ही नहीं रहे। बेधड़क होकर बिना मास्क घूमते रहते हैं, भीड़ में जा रहे हैं।

कोई भी मजबूरी यह इजाजत नहीं देती कि आप अपनी और अपनों की जान को खतरे में डालो। कोरोना की दूसरी लहर तेजी से हर शहर में फैल रही है। कोरोना का टीका आने तक हमें बस एक ही बात याद रखनी है कि मास्क ही वैक्सीन है और दूरी भी उतनी ही जरूरी है।

