वित्त मंत्रालय ने निगम को नहीं दिया पैसा:निगम ने मांगे 275 करोड़, मिला कुछ भी नहीं; रोड रिकार्पेटिंग के सिवाए कोई काम नहीं होगा

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • काेरोना काल में हुए खर्चों के कारण वित्त मंत्रालय ने निगम को नहीं दिया पैसा

(राजबीर सिंह राणा) नगर निगम ने रिवाइज्ड बजट एस्टीमेट में वित्त मंत्रालय से 275 करोड़ मांगे थे। लेकिन वित्त मंत्रालय ने कोरोना के चलते हुए खर्चों को देखते हुए नगर निगम को रिवाइज्ड बजट में कुछ भी देने से मना कर दिया है। निगम पहले से फंड की कमी की मार झेल रहा है।

अब बड़ा सवाल यह है कि निगम अब कैसे शहर का विकास करवा सकेगा? निगम में शामिल हुए 13 गांवों का विकास अब अगले साल के बजट में कुछ मिलने पर ही होना श़ुरू होगा। गांववालों को इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। इसके लिए निगम ने प्रशासन से 112 करोड़ 20 लाख 73 हजार मांगे थे।

निगम को पिछले साल रिवाइज्ड बजट एस्टीमेट से 75 करोड़ मिला था। इसमें से 63 करोड़ रोड रिकार्पेटिंग के लिए रखे थे। प्रशासन की ओर से निगम को इस साल के बजट के साथ ही लेटर जारी करके कहा गया था कि साल 2020-21 में 67 करोड़ के ही काम करवा सकेंगे। इसके लिए काम की प्राथमिकता तय की जाए। इसी में मेंटेनेंस के काम भी शामिल थे।

निगम ने जून महीने से अन्य विकास कार्यों को करने से मना कर दिया था। केवल रोड रिकार्पेटिंग के ही काम हो रहे हैं। इसके अलावा प्रशासन से सेक्टर-39 वाॅटर वर्क्स में एक दिन की वाॅटर सप्लाई करने के लिए प्रोजेक्ट के लिए मिले फंड पर काम होना है। इसका टेंडर अंडर प्रोसेस है।

नहीं हो सकेंगे ये काम

  • 13 गांवों का सीवर अपग्रेडेशन
  • स्टॉर्म वाॅटर लाइन बिछाने का काम
  • अतिरिक्त वाॅटर सप्लाई लाइन बिछाने का काम
  • रोड रिकार्पेंटिंग के काम
  • गांव रायपुर कलां और दड़वा में भाखड़ा नहर से पानी लाने के 12 करोड़ के काम
  • सेक्टर-22 में सेक्टर-37 वाॅटर वर्क्स से पानी लाने के लिए 1 करोड़ की अतिरिक्त पाइप लाइन बिछाने पर काम
  • शहर में अतिरिक्त सीवर और स्टॉर्म वाॅटर लाइन बिछाने के टेंडर लगे हुए हैं। लेकिन फंड की कमी के चलते काम शुरू नहीं किए जा सकेंगे।

इसलिए हुआ ये

कोरोना की वजह से 20 फीसदी कट लगाने से रुके हैं शहर के काम...
प्रशासन से निगम को इस साल बजट में ग्रांट इन ऐड के 425 करोड़ मिले थे। कोविड-19 के चलते वित्त मंत्रालय के निर्देश पर फाइनेंस डिपार्टमेंट द्वारा 20 फीसदी कट लगाया गया। इससे निगम का बजट 85 करोड़ कम होकर 340 करोड़ रह गया। निगम के अपने संसाधनों से 170 करोड़ रेवेन्यू आना है। ऐसे में एमसी के पास 510 करोड़ का बजट है। इससे निगम जरूरी काम, बिजली बिल और कर्मचारियों की सैलरी एवं पेंशन ही पूरी नहीं कर पा रहा है।

इस साल वार्ड डेवलपमेंट फंड से कुछ नहीं हो सका
वार्ड डेवलपमेंट फंड से इस साल एक भी काम नहीं हो सकेगा। पिछले साल के कई काम के लिए पार्षदों द्वारा फंड दिया गया था, लेकिन फंड की कमी के चलते काम नहीं हो पाए। वार्ड डेवलपमेंट फंड से पार्षद पार्कों में रेलिंग, टो वाॅल, झूले, ओपन एयर जिम लगवाने, लाइट लगवाने के अलावा एरिया के लोगों की मांग पर किसी एरिया में अतिरिक्त सीवर, स्टॉर्म वाॅटर लाइन बिछवाने के काम करवाते थे।

गांवों का विकास अब अगले साल ही होगा: कमिश्नर
रिवाइज्ड बजट एस्टीमेट में 1073 करोड़ के हिसाब से 275 करोड़ रुपए मांगे थे, लेकिन वित्त मंत्रालय ने निगम को कुछ भी देने से साफ मना कर दिया है। ऐसे में 13 गांवों की डेवलपमेंट अगले साल ही हो सकेगी। फंड की कमी के शहर में केवल रोड रिकार्पेटिंग और सेक्टर-39 वाॅटर वर्क्स में एक दिन की वाॅटर सप्लाई पर ही काम होगा।
केके यादव, निगम कमिश्नर

पार्टी हाईकमान के सामने उठाएंगे मामला...
इस मामले को पार्टी हाईकमान के समक्ष उठाएंगे। निगम को ज्यादा से ज्यादा पैसा दिलवाएंगे। शहर के विकास कार्यों में कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी।
अरुण सूद, बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

यह सांसद, मेयर और भाजपा का फेलियर: छाबड़ा
यह सांसद किरण खेर, मेयर राजबाला मलिक और बीजेपी के सभी पार्षदों का फेलियर है, क्योंकि इन्होंने निगम में फंड की कमी को गंभीरता से नहीं लिया। इतने टैक्स लगाने के बावजूद शहर में विकास कार्य रुके पड़े हैं।
प्रदीप छाबड़ा, कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

