गुरलाल बराड़ की हत्या का मामला:कोर्ट ने नहीं मानी दलीलें, आरोपी विनय की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका की खारिज

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया फेज-1 में सोपू नेता गुरलाल बराड़ की हत्या के मामले में एक आरोपी विनय दयोड़ा ने चंडीगढ़ डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोर्ट में अग्रिम जमानत याचिका दायर की थी। विनय की दलील थी कि उसे इस केस में पुलिस जबरदस्ती फंसाने की कोशिश कर रही है। लेकिन उसकी दलीलों को कोर्ट ने नहीं माना और उसकी जमानत याचिका खारिज कर ली।

विनय ने याचिका में कहा था कि उसका केस से कोई संबंध नहीं है। इसलिए उसे गिरफ्तार न किया जाए। वहीं, पुलिस ने कोर्ट में कहा कि उन्हें इस केस की जांच के लिए विनय की कस्टडी की जरूरत है। सरकारी वकील ने कोर्ट में कहा कि गुरलाल बराड़ की हत्या पूरी साजिश के तहत की गई थी। इसमें प्लानिंग में कई लोग शामिल थे।

जिन शूटर्स ने गुरलाल पर गोलियां चलाई थी उन्हें जाली नंबर प्लेट वाली बाइक मुहैया करवाने वाले आरोपियों गुरविंदर सिंह और गुरमीत सिंह को पुलिस गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। हालांकि मुख्य आरोपी शूटर्स अभी पकड़े नहीं गए हैं। पुलिस के मुताबिक साल 2016 में विनय के भाई विजय की कुछ गैंगस्टरों ने हत्या कर दी थी। अब जब गुरलाल की हत्या करने के बाद बंबिहा ग्रुप ने इसकी जिम्मेदारी ली तो विनय ने भी इसी तरह की पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए अपने भाई की फोटो भी शेयर की थी। इस वजह से पुलिस ने उसके कोटकपूरा स्थित घर पर रेड मारी लेकिन वह पकड़ा नहीं गया।

