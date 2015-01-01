पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियमों की अनदेखी पर कार्रवाई:डिस्क मैनेजर पर कोर्ट ने लगाया जुर्माना, बिना मंजूरी करवाई थी 100 से ज्यादा लोगों की पार्टी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का नियम न मानने वालों के खिलाफ कोर्ट ने दिखाई सख्ती
  • युवाओं को हुक्का सर्व करने वालों पर भी लगा 1000-1000 रुपए जुर्माना

कोविड-19 नियमों की अवहेलना करने वालों पर प्रशासन व पुलिस के बाद अब कोर्ट ने भी सख्ती दिखानी शुरू कर दी है। सेक्टर-26 के एक डिस्क बार्गेन बूज क्लब पर दो महीने पहले पुलिस ने रेड की थी। वहां बिना परमिशन 100 से ज्यादा लोगों की पार्टी चल रही थी और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग तो न के बराबर थी। इसके बाद कोर्ट ने डिस्क मैनेजर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया था।

अब उस केस में जिला अदालत ने डिस्क मैनेजर कुलदीप सिंह पर 2500 रुपए जुर्माना लगाया है। 13 सितंबर 2020 को पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि सेक्टर-26 के डिस्क बार्गेन बूज में तेज म्यूजिक की आवाजें आ रही थी। पुलिस ने वहां रेड की तो देखा कि वहां 100-125 लोगों की एक पार्टी चल रही थी और वहां किसी ने भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों का पालन नहीं किया था।

पुलिस ने डिस्क मैनेजर कुलदीप सिंह के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 188, 269 व 270 के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया। कोर्ट में भी ये बात साबित हो गई कि आरोपी ने नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाई थीं। जिसके बाद कोर्ट ने कुलदीप को दोषी करार देते हुए उस पर आईपीसी की धारा 188 के तहत 1000 रुपए, 269 के तहत 500 और 270 के तहत 1000 यानी तीनों धाराओं को मिलाकर कुल 2500 रुपए जुर्माना लगाया।

धारा-188 के तहत हुआ था केस दर्ज...
अदालत ने दो मामलों में हुक्का सर्व करने वालों पर एक-एक हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाया है। पहले केस में 5 नवंबर 2020 को पुलिस ने सेक्टर-7 के रीफ बर में युवाओं को हुक्का सर्व करने वाले सेक्टर-52 के मुनीष शर्मा के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 188 के तहत केस दर्ज किया था।

पुलिस ने सेक्टर-26 के एक बार में हुक्का सर्व करने के मामले में रामदरबार के रवि के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया था। इन दोनों आरोपियों पर कोर्ट ने एक-एक हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाया है।

