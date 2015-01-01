पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांगों को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा:निगम कमिश्नर से मिला क्रॉफेड का प्रतिनिधि मंडल, कहा-पानी के बढ़ाए रेट वापस कर राहत दिलाए निगम

चंडीगढ़14 मिनट पहले
निगम कमिश्नर केके यादव को ज्ञापन सौंपते क्रॉफेड के पदाधिकारी।
  • कमिश्नर बोले- रेट का मामला विचाराधीन, जल्द मिल सकती राहत
  • पार्कों की मेंटेनेंस के चार्जेज 2.48 रुपए बढ़ाने का भी दिया आश्वासन

चंडीगढ़ रेजिडेंटस एसोसिएशन वेलफेयर फैडरेशन (क्रॉफेड) का प्रतिनिधि मंडल मंगलवार को चेयरमैन हितेश पुरी, जनरल सेक्रेटरी रजत मल्होत्रा और वाइस प्रेसिडेंट सुरिंदर शर्मा की अगुवाई में कमिश्नर केके यादव से मिला। उन्होंने शहर में पानी के बढ़ाए रेट वापस लेने की मांग की। इस दौरान आरडब्ल्यूए के 10 प्रतिनिधि भी मौजूद थे।

कमिश्नर को सौंपे ज्ञापन में शहर की रोड की रिकार्पेटिंग, पार्कों के रखरखाव, पार्कों की लाइट्स की मेंटेनेंस व कई अन्य मुद्दे शामिल थे। निगम कमिश्नर केके यादव ने क्रॉफेड क प्रतिनिधिमंडल को बताया कि वाॅटर टैरिफ के रेट कम करने की मांग पहले से ही विचाराधीन है। इस पर आला अधिकारियों से राहत मिलने की उम्मीद है।

पार्कों के मेंटेनेंस चार्जेज को निगम कर्मचारियों की तनख्वाह के साथ ही रिलीज करने की बात कही गई। उन्होंने कहा कि आरडब्ल्यूए की ओर से लगाए गए माली भी निगम का हिस्सा हैं, इसीलिए जल्द ही पार्कों की मेंटेनेंस करने के चार्जेज 2 रुपए 48 पैसे प्रति वर्ग फुट से बढ़ाने का प्रस्ताव निगम सदन की अगली मीटिंग में रखा जाएगा।

इसके अलावा अन्य मुद्दों पर भी सकारात्मक आश्वासन कमिश्नर ने क्रॉफेड के पदाधिकारियों को दिया।

