पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Creating Fake Social Media Account Of Retired DSP Jagbir Singh Message To The Experts Is Very Much Needed, Give 10,000 Rupees

ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड:रिटायर्ड डीएसपी जगबीर सिंह का फर्जी सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट बनाया-जानकारों को किया मैसेज-बहुत जरूरत है, 10 हजार रुपए दे दो

चंडीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों को ठगने के नए-नए तरीके अपना रहे हैं अपराधी, सतर्क रहें...

जैसे-जैसे लोग ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड के बारे में जागरूक हो रहे हैं, वैसे-वैसे अपराधी भी तरीका बदल रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर फर्जी अकाउंट बनाकर लोगों को ठगा जा रहा है। इस बार चंडीगढ़ पुलिस के रिटायर्ड डीएसपी जगबीर सिंह के नाम से फर्जी अकाउंट तैयार किया गया है। इस फर्जी अकाउंट से आरोपी ने कई लोगों को मैसेज किया और कहा कि 10 हजार रुपए की जरूरत है।

बैंक अकाउंट में पैसे ट्रांसफर करने को कहा। समय रहते रिटायर्ड डीएसपी जगबीर सिंह को इसका पता लग गया और उन्होेंने तुरंत साइबर सेल में शिकायत दी। साइबर सेल ने फर्जी अकाउंट को ब्लॉक करवा दिया गया है। शिकायत में रिटायर्ड डीएसपी ने बताया कि वीरवार को उनके एक जानकार का फोन आया।

कहा कि उनके नाम से किसी ने उनके साथ चैट की और 10 हजार रुपए मांगे हैं। जानकार जानता था कि डीएसपी समृद्ध हैं और वे 10 हजार रुपए नहीं मांग सकते, इसलिए उन्हें शक हुआ। इस पर उन्होंने सबसे पहले जगबीर को फोन कर सूचना दी। इसके बाद मामले का खुलासा हुआ।
ठग ने पहले पूछा-कैसे हो आप...

ठग ने सोशल मीडिया पर चैटिंग करते हुए ऐसा अहसास करवाया, जैसे वह जगबीर ही बोल रहे हों। सबसे पहले हालचाल पूछा। इसके बाद कहा कि उन्हें कुछ जरूरत है तो क्या वे 10 हजार रुपए भेज सकते है। जब जवाब में हां बोला गया तो आरोपी ने अपना मोबाइल नंबर दिया और बोला कि वे गूगल पे या फोन पे से पैसे ट्रांसफर कर सकते हैं।

कोई मैसेज कर रुपए मांगे तो फोन करें...

अगर किसी को तुरंत रुपए चाहिए तो वह आपको फोन करेगा। कभी भी सोशल मीडिया पर मैसेज कर मदद नहीं मांगेगा। यदि कोई आपसे सोशल मीडिया पर मदद मांग भी रहा है तो उससे फोन पर जरूर बात करें। यदि फोन स्विच ऑफ है तो उसके घरवालों या आसपास वालों से बात करके पूछें कि क्या असल में उन्हें पैसे की जरूरत है। मैसेज आने पर एकदम से पैसे ट्रांसफर न करें। }देविंदर सिंह, साइबर सेल इंचार्ज

अकाउंट से निकले साढ़े 22 हजार रुपए, केस दर्ज...

सेक्टर-33 के जबीज सिंह ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी है कि किसी ने उनके बैंक अकाउंट से तीन ट्रांजेक्शन में 22 हजार 500 रुपए निकाल लिए। शिकायत पर सेक्टर-34 थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। वारदात जून महीने की है, जब एक दिन में तीन ट्रांजेक्शन हुई और शिकायतकर्ता के अकाउंट से रुपए निकल गए।

इसके बाद जबीज सिंह ने पहले बैंक को सूचना दी और फिर पुलिस को। रुपए डेबिट कार्ड के माध्यम से निकाले गए हैं। पीड़ित के पास न कोई फोन आया और न ओटीपी नंबर। पुलिस जांच कर रही है कि इन रुपयों से क्या कुछ खरीदा गया है या फिर इन्हें किसी अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर किया गया है?

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें