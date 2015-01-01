पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Cultural Performances Started With Limited Audiences; Organizers, Artists And Audiences All Excited.

बिखरने लगे मंच पर कला के रंग:लिमिटेड ऑडियंस के साथ शुरू हुईं कल्चरल परफॉर्मेंसेस; ऑर्गनाइजर,कलाकार और ऑडियंस सब उत्साहित

चंडीगढ़21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कलाग्राम के ओपन एयर थिएटर में हुआ स्टेज शो-श्री रामलीला।
  • कोविड 19 के नियमों की पूरी पालना की जा रही है

लिमिटेड ऑडियंस के साथ 8 महीने बाद शहर में कल्चरल परफॉर्मेंसेस शुरू हो गई हैं। इसलिए ऑर्गनाइजर्स, कलाकार और ऑडियंस सब उत्साहित नजर आने लगे हैं। इनकी मानें तो लॉकडाउन या यह पीरियड बिना परफॉर्मेंसेस के नीरसता से गुजरा है। हालांकि इस बात से भी सब इतेफाक रखते हैं कि उस वक्त एहतियात ही जरूरी थी। खैर, अब कोविड 19 के नियमों की पालना के साथ इन कार्यक्रमों को आयोजित किया जा रहा है।

राजीव मेहता ने लोगों को मास्क पहनने और दूरी बनाए रखने की अपील की।
राजीव मेहता ने लोगों को मास्क पहनने और दूरी बनाए रखने की अपील की।

सिटी बेस्ड आर्टिस्ट राजीव मेहता ने हाल ही में कलाग्राम के ओपन एयर थिएटर में हुए स्टेज शो-श्री रामलीला में परफॉर्म किया था। कहते हैं कि एक कलाकार के लिए उसकी कला मेडिटेशन होती है। और भी अच्छा तब लगता है जब उनकी परफॉर्मेंस को ऑडियंस देखती और फिर देखकर सराहती है। पिछले 8 महीने में वह बेहद बोर हो गए थे। लेकिन अब फिर से स्टेज परफॉर्मेंसेस के लिए उत्साहित हैं। हालांकि ऑडियंस को बुलाने में थोड़ी मेहनत करनी पड़ी क्योंकि सभी को पर्सनल इंविटेशन भेजे थे। इस बात का भी ख्याल रखना था कि ऑडियंस 100 की गिनती को क्रॉस न करे। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी कलाकार इतने उत्साहित थे कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ 10 दिन में सभी ने रिहर्सल की।

थर्मल स्कैनिंग और सैनिटाइजिंग करते रावण और मेघनाथ।
थर्मल स्कैनिंग और सैनिटाइजिंग करते रावण और मेघनाथ।

रावण और मेघनाथ ने की थर्मल स्कैनिंग और सैनिटाइजिंग

कलाग्राम में हुआ ये शो नॉर्थ जोन कल्चरल सेंटर की ओर से करवाया गया था।जब तक शो शुरू नहीं हुआ, तब तक शो के कलाकारों ने ऑडियंस को अवेयर किया। रावण के किरदार में सनी संधू और मेघनाथ के किरदार में सुरिंदर विक्की ने ऑडियंस के सभी की थर्मल स्कैनिंग की और उनके हाथ सैनिटाइज करवाए। वहीं राजीव मेहता ने लोगों को मास्क पहनने और दूरी बनाए रखने की अपील की। शो में ऑडियंस को दो गज की दूरी पर बिठाने के लिए मार्किंग की गई थी।

वोकलिस्ट योगमाया भट्टाचार्य।
वोकलिस्ट योगमाया भट्टाचार्य।

शनिवार को प्राचीन कला केंद्र की दूसरी परफॉर्मेंस

वहीं प्राचीन कला केंद्र ने हाल ही में भजन संध्या से अपने कार्यक्रमों की शुरुआत की है। वोकलिस्ट योगमाया भट्टाचार्य ने इसमें परफॉर्म किया था। इसमें 30 लोगों को ही निमंत्रण भेजा गया था। वहीं शनिवार शाम केंद्र के भार्गव ऑडिटोरियम में भाई गुरमीत सिंह जी शांत और भाई दविंदर सिंह जी बोदल गुरमत संगीत पेश कर रहे हैं। इस कार्यक्रम में भी 30 लोगों को निमंत्रण भेजा गया है।

प्राचीन कला केंद्र में आयोजित भजन संध्या में आई ऑडियंस।
प्राचीन कला केंद्र में आयोजित भजन संध्या में आई ऑडियंस।

शुक्र है शुरू हुई परफॉर्मेंसेस

प्राचीन कला केंद्र की रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. शोभा कोसर कहती हैं कि शुक्र है 8 महीने बाद ही सही लेकिन परफॉर्मेंसेस शुरू तो हुईं। बोली मेरे पास कई कलाकारों की रिक्वेस्ट आई थी कि जैसे ही परफॉर्मेंसेस शुरू हों, हमें जरूर बुलाएं। अब एक लंबी लिस्ट है उन कलाकारों की जिन्हें बुलाऊंगी। बाकी ऑडियंस आकर खुश है। हम खुद भी 30 से अधिक लोगों को निमंत्रण नहीं भेज रहे। ऑडियंस की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की जा रही है और दो गज की दूरी पर बिठाया जा रहा है। प्रोग्राम से पहले और बाद में वेन्यू को सैनिटाइज किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंISRO आज 3 बजकर 2 मिनट पर रडार इमेजिंग सैटेलाइट लॉन्च करेगा, कोरोना के दौर में पहला मिशन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें