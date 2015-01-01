पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इसी महीने खुलेगी पीयू:तारीख अभी तय नहीं; रिसर्च स्कॉलर्स को बुलाने पर बनी सहमति, 50 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स बुला सकेंगे गाइड

चंडीगढ़20 मिनट पहले
पंजाब की बाकी यूनिवर्सिटी और कॉलेजों की तर्ज पर पीयू भी खोली जा सकती है। इसी महीने यूनिवर्सिटी को खोलने पर सहमति तो बन गई है, लेकिन इसके लिए पूरा प्लान तैयार होगा। महामारी एक्ट लागू होने के कारण यूनिवर्सिटी को खोलने से पहले यूटी प्रशासन की अप्रूवल भी ली जाएगी।

हालांकि सभी स्ट्रीम के रिसर्च स्कॉलर को बुलाने पर सहमति बन गई है। एक समय में कोई भी गाइड अपने 50 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स को बुला सकता है। पंजाब सरकार के आदेश और यूजीसी गाइडलाइन को आधार बनाते हुए रजिस्ट्रार ने मीटिंग बुलाई थी।

इसमें डीयूआई प्रो. आरके सिंगला, डीन कॉलेज डेवलपमेंट काउंसिल प्रो. संजय कौशिक , डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ फिजिक्स से प्रो. नवदीप गोयल, डीन स्टूडेंट वेलफेयर प्रो. एसके तोमर, डीन स्टूडेंट्स वेलफेयर वुमन प्रो. सुखबीर कौर, डीन रिसर्च प्रो. वीआर सिन्हा, प्रिंसिपल डेंटल कॉलेज प्रो. जगत भूषण और रजिस्ट्रार विक्रम नैयर शामिल हुए। फैसला हुआ कि पीयू पहले यूटी प्रशासन से मंजूरी मांगेगी।

साथ ही सभी हॉस्टल रेजिडेंट्स का डाटा इकट्ठा किया जाएगा, ताकि पता लग सके कि स्टूडेंट्स को कहां-कहां से आना है। शहर के कॉलेजों में 15 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स बाहर से हैं। ये सभी स्टूडेंट्स हॉस्टल या पीजी में रहते हैं। उनके रहने के क्या इंतजाम हो सकेंगे और 50 फीसदी वाले स्टूडेंट्स की शर्त को कैसे पूरा किया जाएगा, इसके लिए प्लान तैयार होगा। सूत्रों के मुताबिक सबसे पहले प्रैक्टिकल कोर्सेज वाले स्टूडेंट्स को बुलाने पर जोर दिया जाएगा।

हॉस्टल के एक कमरे में रहेगा एक स्टूडेंट..

यूजीसी की ओर से जारी की गई गाइडलाइंस पीयू के लिए चैलेंज है। इसके हिसाब से 50 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स ही बुलाए जा सकते हैं। हॉस्टल में एक कमरे में एक स्टूडेंट को रखने की मंजूरी गई है। प्रशासन ने यूनिवर्सिटी का एक हॉस्टल खाली कर दिया है, लेकिन तीन हॉस्टल अब भी उनके पास हैं।

लड़कियों के लिए कमरे पहले से कम हैं और लड़कियों की संख्या 50 फीसदी है। लड़कियों के लिए लगभग 1100 कमरे और लड़कों के लिए लगभग 1900 कमरे हॉस्टल में मौजूद हैं।

