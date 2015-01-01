पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पटाखे सड़क पर:डीसी के आदेश की अवहेलना, पटाखे बेचने पर शहर में दुकानदार पर पहली एफआईआर दर्ज

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इधर, सेक्टर-37 में पंजाब भाजपा के ऑफिस में पटाखे फोड़े, कोई कार्रवाई नहीं

भाजपा के लिए कानून अलग है या फिर भाजपाई ये सोचते हैं कि हमारे पटाखे धुआं नहीं छोड़ते। चंडीगढ़ में पटाखे फोड़ने पर पाबंदी है, लेकिन बुधवार को भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने खूब लड़ियां जलाईं। यह सब हुआ सेक्टर-37 स्थित पंजाब भाजपा के ऑफिस में। बिहार में एनडीए की जीत की खुशी में काफी देर तक आतिशबाजी होती रही।

ऑफिस के बाहर धुआं ही धुआं हो गया, लेकिन इन्हें न तो पुलिस ने रोका और न पंजाब भाजपा के नेताओं ने। चंडीगढ़ डीसी के आदेश धुआं बनकर हवा में उड़ते रहे। कांग्रेस पार्टी की तरफ से प्रदीप छाबड़ा ने कहा कि प्रशासन ने शहर में पटाखों पर बैन लगाकर व्यापारियों के लिए मुश्किलें खड़ी कर दी हैं।

लेकिन अब जब भाजपा कार्यकर्ता खुलेआम पटाखे बजा रहे हैं तो क्या उन पर कार्रवाई होगी? प्रशासन को इन लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करना चाहिए। ये भी जांच होनी चाहिए कि शहर में पटाखे आए कैसे और इन्हें कहां से खरीदा गया था?

2 महीने से एक साल तक की सजा का प्रावधान
डीसी मनदीप बराड़ ने 6 नवंबर को एक आदेश जारी किया था, जिसमें उन्होंने चंडीगढ़ में पटाखों की बिक्री और इस्तेमाल पर बैन लगा दिया था। कानून के हिसाब से अगर चंडीगढ़ में कोई ऐसा करता पकड़ा जाता है तो उसके खिलाफ डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट और आईपीसी की तहत केस बनता है। इन कानूनों में 2 महीने से एक साल की सजा का प्रावधान है।

मनीमाजरा पटाखे बेचते देखा तो पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार...
चंडीगढ़. पटाखे बेचने के मामले में एसएसपी यूटी के आदेशों पर पुलिस ने शहर में चेकिंग शुरू कर दी है। प्रशासन की तरफ से दिवाली पर पटाखे बेचने और जलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। अब इस मामले में मनीमाजरा थाना पुलिस ने पहली एफआईआर दर्ज की है। एफआईआर एक दुकानदार के खिलाफ दर्ज की गई है, जो गोबिंदपुरा में दुकान पर पटाखे बेच रहा था। आरोपी की पहचान शंकर सिंह के रूप में हुई है।

पुलिस ने शंकर के खिलाफ 51 बी डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट 2005 के तहत और धारा 188 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस एरिया में गश्त कर रही थी। इसी दौरान उन्होंने देखा कि शंकर अपनी दुकान पर पटाखे बेच रहा है। इसके उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। बाद में उसे बेल पर छोड़ दिया गया है।

ये गलत है बिहार जीत की ऐसी क्या खुशी कि नियम कायदे ही तोड़ने लगे...

संगठन मंत्री दिनेश कुमार ने दिया अजीब बयान, कहा-
दफ्तर चंडीगढ़ में जरूर है, लेकिन पंजाब का है... पंजाब भाजपा कार्यालय में चले पटाखों के बाद भाजपा के संगठन मंत्री दिनेश कुमार ने बड़ा ही अजीब बयान दिया। मीडिया को दिए बयान में उन्होंने कहा कि ये दफ्तर पंजाब का है और वहां पटाखों पर बैन नहीं है। कार्यालय चंडीगढ़ में जरूर है, लेकिन पंजाब भाजपा का है। दिनेश ने कहा उत्साह में कभी-कभी गलती हो जाती है।

पटाखे बेचने-फोड़ने पर पाबंदी के आदेश पर 2 दिन में फैसला ले प्रशासन: हाईकोर्ट

चंडीगढ़. शहर में पटाखे चलाने और बेचने पर पाबंदी के फैसले पर एनजीटी के दिशा-निर्देशों के मुताबिक हाईकोर्ट ने चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन को 2 दिन में दुकानदारों की रिप्रेजेंटेशन पर फैसला लेने के निर्देश दिए हैं। चीफ जस्टिस रविशंकर झा और जस्टिस अरुण पल्ली की खंडपीठ ने इस संबंध में याचिका का निपटारा करते हुए कहा कि यदि प्रशासन फिर से पाबंदी का फैसला लेता है।

तो दुकानदार अपने नुकसान के लिए क्लेम कर सकते हैं। चंडीगढ़ क्रैकर डीलर्स एसोसिएशन की तरफ से याचिका दायर कर कहा गया कि प्रशासन के 6 नवंबर के आदेशों को खारिज किया जाए, जिसमें डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट के तहत पटाखे चलाने और बेचे जाने पर पाबंदी लगाई गई है। याचिका में कहा गया कि 23 अक्टूबर को शहर में पटाखे बेचने के लाइसेंस लेने के लिए आवेदन मांगे गए थे।

आवेदन फिजिकल मोड के जरिए मांगे गए थे, लिहाजा सभी को आवेदन करने के लिए परेशानी भी झेलनी पड़ी। लाइसेंस के लिए कुल 1635 आवेदन आए। प्रशासन ने 3 नवंबर को ड्रॉ निकालकर 96 को लाइसेंस जारी कर उन्हें जगह भी अलॉट कर दी। जिन डीलर का ड्राॅ में नाम आया था, उन्होंने बड़े पैमाने पर पटाखे खरीद के ऑर्डर जारी कर दिए और उनका भुगतान भी कर दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें