आज और कल हो सकती है बारिश:दिसंबर से पड़ेगी अच्छी खासी ठंड,फिलहाल दो दिन रहेगा मौसम खराब

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
टूरिस्ट प्लेस पर भी ठंड का असर दिख रहा है। बहरहाल इस बीच मंगलवार सुबह से ही बादल छाए हुए हैं और ठंडी हवाएं चल रही हैं।
  • मौसम विभाग चंडीगढ़ सेंटर के डायरेक्टर सुरेंद्र पॉल के मुताबिक पहाड़ों पर वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस एक्टिव है

सर्दी शुरू हो चुकी है और चंडीगढ़ इसका असर देखा जा सकता है। शहरवासी भी पिछले दो दिन से गर्म कपड़े पहनने लगे हैं ताकि ठंड का असर कम हो। ऐसा इसलिए भी क्याेंकि इस वक्त कोरोनावायरस की दूसरी वेव आने को तैयार है। ऐसे में लोग ठंड में और ज्यादा एहतियात बरत रहे हैं ताकि वह स्वस्थ रहें और वायरस की चपेट में न आएं। टूरिस्ट प्लेस पर भी ठंड का असर दिख रहा है। बहरहाल इस बीच मंगलवार सुबह से ही बादल छाए हुए हैं और ठंडी हवाएं चल रही हैं।

मौसम विभाग चंडीगढ़ सेंटर के डायरेक्टर सुरेंद्र पॉल के मुताबिक पहाड़ों पर वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस एक्टिव है। पूर्वीय वेव चलने की संभावना है।दो दिन मौसम खराब रहेगा और उसके बाद सही हो जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि मंगलवार और बुधवार को बादल छाए रहेंगे और हल्की बारिश के आसार भी हैं। दो दिन बार तापमान दो से तीन डिग्री गिर सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस बार अच्छी खासी ठंड रहेगी और दिसंबर के पहले हफ्ते से तापमान गिरने का अनुमान है।

हालांकि सोमवार को सुबह से बादल छाए रहे और दोपहर बाद हल्की धूप भी निकल आई। दिन का तापमान तीन डिग्री गिरा भी। लेकिन मंगलवार यानी कि आज धूप निकलने के कोई आसार हाल फिलहाल नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं।

आगे ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

  • मंगलवार रात या बुधवार को बौछारें पड़ सकती हैं। बारिश ज्यादा तेज नहीं होगी। वहीं बुधवार के बाद तापमान में थोड़ी बढ़ोतरी होने की संभावना है। आज दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 21 डिग्री है और न्यूनतम 13 डिग्री रह सकता है।
  • बुधवार को आंशिक बादल छा सकते हैं। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 23 और न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री रह सकता है।
  • गुरुवार को भी आंशिक बादल छा सकते हैं। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 24 और न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री रह सकता है।
