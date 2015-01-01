पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी:दिवाली के बाद कोविड केसेज पर निर्भर करेगा पीयू खोलने का फैसला

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • पंजाब सरकार और यूजीसी ने सभी यूनिवर्सिटीज और कॉलेज खोलने की परमिशन दी, पर प्रिंसिपलों में नहीं बन रही सहमति
  • सिर्फ रिसर्च स्कॉलर्स को बुलाने की परमिशन भी दे सकती है यूनिवर्सिटी

पंजाब सरकार और यूजीसी ने बेशक सभी यूनिवर्सिटीज और कॉलेज खोलने की परमिशन दे दी है, लेकिन पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन फिलहाल दिवाली के बाद के माहौल का इंतजार करना चाहता है। एक मीटिंग शुक्रवार को करने के बाद पीयू ने अभी तक दूसरी मीटिंग ही नहीं की है।

पीयू प्रशासनिक अधिकारी चाहते हैं दिवाली के बाद यदि कोविड केसेज में वृद्धि होती है तो उसी हिसाब से डिसिजन होगा। हाल ही में पीयू कैंपस में चार नए केस पाॅजिटिव बताए जाते हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी सिर्फ रिसर्च स्कॉलर्स को बुलाने की परमिशन भी दे सकती है।

अभी रिसर्च स्कॉलर्स में सिर्फ उन्हीं को बुलाया गया है जिनके एनरोलमेंट को तीन साल से अधिक का समय हो चुका है। इसे लेकर प्रिंसिपलों से डायरेक्टोरेट ऑफ कॉलेज डवलपमेंट काउंसिल ने फीडबैक मांगा था। जानकारों के मुताबिक ज्यादातर प्रिंसिपल फिलहाल कॉलेज खोलने के पक्ष में नहीं है। यूनिवर्सिटी ग्रांट्स कमीशन ने मंजूरशुदा स्ट्रेंथ से आगे स्टूडेंट्स बुलाने के लिए कहा है।

अगर आधे स्टूडेंट्स बुलाए जाएंगे तो उनका शेड्यूल कैसे बनाया जाए। ऐसे में कुछ टीचर्स जनवरी तक इसी तरह ऑनलाइन क्लासेज कराए जाने के पक्ष में हैं। यदि क्लास में स्टूडेंट्स की स्ट्रेंथ आधी रखनी है तो टीचर्स क्लास कैसे लेंगे, ये भी सवाल है। बहुत से कॉलेजों में तो इतना इनफ्रास्ट्रक्चर ही नहीं है। ग्रामीण एरिया में भी यूनिवर्सिटी के कॉलेज बड़ी संख्या मे हैं।

ये हैं यूनिवर्सिटी-काॅलेज खोलने से पहले के सवाल

  • सिर्फ फाइनल ईयर के स्टूडेंट्स बुलाएं तो क्लास लगाने का तरीका क्या होगा। एक पीरियड दो दिन लगेगा या बाकी स्टूडेंट्स उसी दिन ऑनलाइन पढ़ेंगे।
  • अगर ऑनलाइन-ऑफलाइन क्लासेज साथ चलनी हैं तो टीचर्स के टाइम टेबल का बंटवारा कैसे होगा।
  • हॉस्टलों में एक स्टूडेंट को एक कमरा देने का आदेश है, सिर्फ फाइनल ईयर के स्टूडेंट्स को भी सिंगला कमरा देने के लिए इनफ्रास्ट्रक्चर नहीं है।
  • पीजी में रहने वाले स्टूडेंट्स का क्या इंतजाम होगा। पीजी में बहुत छोटे एरिया में कई स्टूडेंट्स रहते हैं, ऐसे मंे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग संभव ही नहीं रहेगी।
  • रोज सैनिटाइजेशन और रख-रखाव के लिए स्टाफ की कमी हो सकती है।
  • यदि कुछ दिन क्वारिंटाइन के बाद स्टूडेंट्स को हॉस्टल दे दिए जाएं तो वॉशरूम में सेनिटाइजेशन मुश्किल होगा, सामान्य दिनों में भी ये इंफेक्शन का जरिया बनते हैं।

ये हो रहा है शहर के बाकी इंस्टीट्यूट्स में...
इमटेक और पेक दोनों ने ही अपने स्टूडेंट्स को पहले क्वारेंटाइन करने का इंतजाम किया और उसके बाद उनको कमरे अलॉट कर दिए। यहां पर सेनिटाइजेशन के लिए प्रॉपर गाइडलाइंस हैं। खाना मैस से स्टूडेंट्स को पैकिंग के रूप में ही मिलता है और कैंपस से बाहर जाने की परमिशन नहीं है। कुछ ऐसा ही इंतजाम नाबी में भी है। रिसर्च स्कॉलर्स कैंपस से बाहर नहीं जा सकते।

