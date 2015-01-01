पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूबे में 17 नई मौतें, 696 केस आए:लगातार तीसरे दिन संक्रमण के नए केसों के मुकाबले डिस्चार्ज हुए मरीजों की संख्या घटी

चंडीगढ़/जालंधर13 मिनट पहले
  • केंद्र ने पंजाब, हिमाचल व यूपी में मदद को टीमें भेजी

केंद्र सरकार ने पंजाब, हिमाचल व यूपी में कोरोना के हालात से निपटने में मदद को 3-3 सदस्यीय टीमें भेज दी हैं। ये टीमें कोरोना के ज्यादा मरीजों वाले जिलों में जाएंगी। सूबे में रविवार को 17 नए लोगों की मौत होने से कुल मृतक आंकड़ा 4612 हो गया है। 696 नए मरीज मिलने से कुल संक्रमित बढ़कर 1,46,334 हो गए हैं। पिछले 3 दिनों से 1 दिन में आए नए मरीजों के मुकाबले डिस्चार्ज मरीजों की संख्या कम रही है, जिससे एक्टिव दर बढ़कर 4.5% हो गई है। रविवार को 497 मरीज ठीक हुए। अब तक 1,35,008 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं।

जालंधर फिर बना हाॅट स्पाॅट
मौतों के मामले में जालंधर में पिछले तीन दिन में 16 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। नवंबर महीने के 22 दिनों में ही यहां संक्रमण से होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा 63 हो गया है।

सूबे में पिछले 3 दिन में कोरोना

तारीख नए केस ठीक हुए
22 नवंबर 696 497
21 नवंबर 690 592
20 नवंबर 776 492

कहां कितनी मौतें...
जालंधर-5, पटियाला-3 लुधियाना, होशियारपुर में 2-2, अमृतसर, बठिंडा, गुरदासपुर, मुक्तसर, मानसा में 1-1 मौत।

