करना होगा इंतजार:टीचर्स की प्रमोशन में अड़चन, टीचर की कैट में याचिका, मिला स्टे

चंडीगढ़15 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
प्रमोशन के इस मामले में इससे पहले कॉमर्स की एक टीचर ने भी कैट में याचिका दायर की थी और कैट ने उस पर भी स्टे दे दिया था।
  • फिजिकल एजुकेशन के एक टीचर ने सेंट्रल एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव ट्रिब्यूनल यानी कैट में याचिका दायर की,बुधवार को कैट ने इस पर स्टे जारी कर दिया

शहर के गवर्नमेंट स्कूलों में टीजीटी कैडर के टीचर्स की हो रही प्रमोशन पर अब फिर से सवालिया निशान लग गया है। 101 टीचर्स को टीजीटी कैडर से प्रमोट करके पीजीटी कैडर यानी लेक्चरर बनाया जाना है। इसके खिलाफ फिजिकल एजुकेशन के एक टीचर ने सेंट्रल एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव ट्रिब्यूनल यानी कैट में याचिका दायर की। बुधवार को कैट ने इस पर स्टे जारी कर दिया। गौरतलब है कि प्रमोशन के इस मामले में इससे पहले कॉमर्स की एक टीचर ने भी कैट में याचिका दायर की थी और कैट ने उस पर भी स्टे दे दिया था।

प्रमोशन लिस्ट में नाम ही नहीं
याचिका में कहा गया है कि टीचर पहले तो टीजीटी कैडर में था लेकिन बाद में उसे इस कैडर से निकालकर एक तरह से डिमोट कर दिया गया। याचिका में कहा गया है कि वह टीजीटी कैडर से ही है और नियम के मुताबिक उसका नाम टीजीटी से पीजीटी की प्रमोशन लिस्ट में होना चाहिए। कैट ने इसमें स्टे दे दिया है और अब इससे प्रमोशन की प्रक्रिया रुक जाएगी क्योंकि फिजिकल का टीचर पंजाबी में प्रमोशन लेना चाहता है क्योंकि उसके पास पंजाबी की मास्टर डिग्री है। अगर उसका नाम प्रमोशन लिस्ट में आ जात है तो पूरी प्रमोशन लिस्ट हिल जाएगी और अब जो प्रमोशन के लिए एलिजिबल हैं वह शायद एलिजिबल न रहें।

