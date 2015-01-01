पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वदेशी की मांग:भारतीय लड़ियों की डिमांड बढ़ी, चाइनीज पर अभी 70% निर्भरता

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
दीपावली से लेकर गुरुपर्व तक कम से कम 10 करोड़ रुपए की लड़ियां बिकती हैं, न्यू ईयर और क्रिसमस पर भी इनकी सेल होती है। कोरोना के चलते कारोबारियों को कारोबार कम होने की आशंका थी, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ।

शहर दीपावली मनाने के लिए जगमग हो चुका है। पिछले साल की तरह इस बार भी लोगों के घरों में मेड इन इंडिया बॉक्स में मेड इन चाइना लड़ियां पहुंची हैं। जानकारों के अनुसार कंपनियों ने आत्मनिर्भर भारत का फायदा उठाते हुए चाइनीज लड़ियों के बॉक्स पर मेड इन का ठप्पा लगा दिया। कारोबारियों के मुताबिक इसमें कोई शक नहीं है कि चाइना से इस बार लड़ियों का काराेबार कम हुआ है।

ज्यादातर मार्केट्स में वह सामान बिक रहा है जो पिछली कंपनियों के पास बच गया था। उस पर उन्होंने मेड इन इंडिया का ठप्पा लगा लड़ियों को मार्केट में उतार दिया। दीपावली से लेकर गुरुपर्व तक शहर में कम से कम 10 करोड़ रुपए की लड़ियां बिकती हैं।

इसके अलावा न्यू ईयर और क्रिसमस पर भी इनकी सेल होती है। कोरोना के चलते कारोबारियों को कारोबार कम होने की आशंका थी। लेकिन ऐसा हुआ नहीं। हालांकि इंडियन लड़ियों की डिमांड ज्यादा रही।

इंडियन लड़ियां इसलिए महंगी हैं कि यहां पर उनका प्रोडक्शन चाइना की तुलना में कम होता है। उतनी सप्लाई भी पूरी नहीं हो पाती। यही वजह है कि इंडियन लड़ी महंगी बिकती है। चाइना से आने वाली लड़ी सस्ती होती है। संत लाल गोयल, जेआर इलेक्ट्रिकल, इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया फेज-2

लड़ियां बनने का काम रक्षाबंधन से शुरू हो जाता है। नवरात्र तक रिटेलर के पास सामान पहुंच जाता है। लेकिन इस बार लॉकडाउन के चलते कंटेनर मुंबई और गुजरात में खड़े रहे। मनोज रामपुरिया, सुमन इलेक्ट्रिकल, इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया

