पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट:चीफ जस्टिस को लेटर लिखकर नवनिर्वाचित बार एसोसिएशन ने की फिजिकल हेयरिंग को शुरू करने की मांग

चंडीगढ़9 मिनट पहले
पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट चंडीगढ़।
  • कहा-कोविड19 के मद्देनजर 21 मार्च से कोर्ट में फिजिकल हेयरिंग बंद है, इस वजह से वकीलों के काम पर बुरा प्रभाव पड़ा है
  • वकीलाें, उनके क्लर्कों और ऑफिस के दूसरे स्टाफ की फाइनेंशियल कंडिशन पर भी खराब असर पड़ा है

पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकाेर्ट बार एसोसिएशन ने चीफ जस्टिस को लेटर लिखकर कोर्ट में फिजिकल हेयरिंग की शुरुआत करने की मांग की है। शपथ समारोह के दूसरे ही दिन नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान जीबीएस ढिल्लों और ऑनरेरी सेक्रेटरी चंचल सिंगला ने इस लेटर में कहा है कि कोविड19 के मद्देनजर 21 मार्च से कोर्ट में फिजिकल हेयरिंग बंद है। इस वजह से वकीलों के काम पर बुरा प्रभाव पड़ा है। इसके चलते वकीलाें, उनके क्लर्कों और ऑफिस के दूसरे स्टाफ की फाइनेंशियल कंडिशन पर भी खराब असर पड़ा है।

लेटर में आगे लिखा है कि देश में फाइनेंशियल और इकोनॉमिक पहलुओं को देखते हुए केंद्र सरकार ने धीरे-धीरे लॉकडाउन लिफ्ट कर दिया और अब लगभग सभी इकोनॉमिक सेक्टर में काम भी हो रहा है। चूंकी कोर्ट संविधान के तीसरा स्तंभ हैं और देश के 25 हाईकोर्ट ने फिजिकल हेयरिंग शुरू कर दी है। ऐसे में पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में भी वर्चुअल हेयरिंग की ऑप्शन के साथ फिजिकल हेयरिंग की शुरुआत जल्द से जल्द की जाए।

