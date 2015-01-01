पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:शिक्षा सचिव के ऑफिस पर करेंगे धरना-प्रदर्शन

चंडीगढ़38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • एजुकेशनल इंप्लाॅइज यूनियन ने लिया फैसला

बुधवार को यूटी कैडर एजुकेशनल एप्लाइज यूनियन की ओर से मस्जिद ग्राउंड, सेक्टर-20 में स्वर्ण सिंह कम्बोज की देखरेख में मीटिंग रखी गई, लगभग 100 से ऊपर टीचर्स ने इस मीटिंग में हिस्सा लिया। टीचर्स ने निर्णय लिया कि अगर जल्द टीचर्स की प्रमोशन न की गई तो वे शिक्षा सचिव के दफ्तर के आगे धरना-प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

क्योंकि टीचर्स की वरिष्ठ सूची अभी तक नहीं बनी, जिस के लिए शि‍क्षा विभाग का कार्यालय जिम्मेदार है। टीचर्स की मांगें: दिसंबर महीने की छुट्टियां 25 से लेकर 5 जनवरी तक की जाए, अगर किसी भी टीचर की स्कूल मे ड्यूटी है तो वो अपनी ड्यूटी पूरे समय पर लगाएगा। इस के अलावा अगर किसी भी टीचर की स्कूल में जरूरत होगी तो उस को बुलाया जा सकता है। जब से सरकारी स्कूलों में बच्चों के पेपर्स शुरू होंगे तब टीचर्स को 12 बजे दुपहर को छुट्टी की जाए।

सरकारी स्कूलों मे टीचर्स और नान टीचर्स स्टाफ की कमी भी जल्द पूरी की जाए। अगर टीचर्स की प्रमोशन मे भर्ती नियम अड़चन डालते हैं तो शिक्षा विभाग, चंडीगढ़ यूटी अपने भर्ती नियमों में जल्द बदलाव करे। सभी कर्मचारियों को छठा पे कमीशन जल्द दिया जाए।

कॉन्ट्रेक्ट, शर्व शिक्षा अभियान और डीसी रेट आधीन काम कर रहे टीचर्स और कर्मचारियों के लिए सिक्योर पाॅलिसी बनाई जाए और इनकी तनख्वाह में भी वृद्धि की जाए। एससी और एसटी कैटेगरी के लिए रोस्टर लागू किया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें