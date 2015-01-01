पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेदर अपडेट:चंडीगढ़ में सुबह से छाया कोहरा, न्यूनतम 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रह सकता है दिन का तापमान

चंडीगढ़9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिछले साल आज के दिन अधिकतम तापमान 13 तो न्यूनतम 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था।

चंडीगढ़ में ठंड बढ़ने लगी है। अब सुबह और शाम को कोहरा छाने से तापमान में भी गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। बुधवार दोपहर तक आसमान साफ होने की उम्मीद है। आज एयर क्वालिटी भी खराब रहेगी। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 22 तो न्यूनतम 11 दर्ज किया जा सकता है। वहीं एवरेज न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया जा सकता है। रात को 3 डिग्री तक तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जा सकती है। पिछले साल आज के दिन अधिकतम तापमान 13 तो न्यूनतम 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था।

मौसम विभाग चंडीगढ़ के निदेशक सुरेंद्र पॉल के मुताबिक आने वाले दिनों में तापमान में और गिरावट दर्ज की जाएगी जिस वजह से शहरवासी आने वाले दिनों में और ठंड महसूस करेंगे। बीच-बीच में हल्की बारिश भी हो सकती है। इससे पहले मंगलवार को पूरा दिन ठंडी हवाएं चलने से लोगों ने ठिठुरन महसूस की। वहीं रात को कोहरा छा गया। इस बीच मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 18 तो न्यूनतम 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

आगे ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

गुरुवार को मौसम साफ रहेगा और धूप खिली रहने की उम्मीद है। वहीं शुक्रवार को आंशिक बादल छाए रहेंगे। दोनों दिन एवरेज अधिकतम 21 तो न्यूनतम 8 डिग्री तापमान दिन का दर्ज किया जा सकता है। रात का तापमान 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक गिरने का पूर्वानुमान है।

