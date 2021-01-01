पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन:वैक्सीन लगवा के बोले DGP-हिंदुस्तानी होने पर गर्व,सब लगवाएं वैक्सीन; स्माल पॉक्स और चिकन पॉक्स की भी तो लगवाते हैं

चंडीगढ़25 मिनट पहले
सेक्टर 26 स्थित पुलिस हॉस्पिटल में वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद थम्सअप करते DGP संजय बेनीवाल। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • सुबह 10 बजे सेक्टर 26 स्थित पुलिस हॉस्पिटल में चंडीगढ़ के DGP संजय बेनीवाल ने सबसे पहले वैक्सीन लगवाई और दूसरे मुलाज़िमों को भी इसे लगवाने के लिए बूस्टअप किया

बुधवार सुबह से चंडीगढ़ में फ्रंटलाइन वारियर्स को कोविशिल्ड वैक्सीन लगाने का काम शुरू हो गया है। सुबह साढ़े 10 बजे सेक्टर 26 स्थित पुलिस हॉस्पिटल में चंडीगढ़ पुलिस की कॉन्स्टेबल रजनी बाला ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। इनके बाद DGP संजय बेनीवाल ने वैक्सीन लगवाकर दूसरे मुलाज़िमों को भी इसे लगवाने के लिए बूस्टअप किया।

DGP संजय बेनीवाल ने कहा कि जब भी कुछ नई चीज आती है तो डर तो लगता ही है। अननोन का डर हमेशा रहता है।लेकिन धीरे धीरे हम उस एनवायरनमेंट के साथ एडजस्ट कर लेते हैं। कोविड अब न्यू नॉर्म है। हम चिकन पॉक्स और स्माल पॉक्स की वैक्सीन भी तो लगवाते ही हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि आज वह एक हिंदुस्तानी होने पर प्राउड फील कर रहे हैं। कोविड वैक्सीन की दिशा में हम जल्द गोल पोस्ट तक पहुंचेंगे। मेरा इतना कहना है कि सब इस बात से प्रेरणा लेकर वैक्सीन लगवाएं।

रजनी ने वैक्सीन लगवाई और फिर DGP ने उन्हें वैक्सीन लगवाने का सर्टिफिकेट दिया।
सके बाद बेनीवाल चंडीगढ़ पुलिस की कॉन्स्टेबल रजनी बाला का हौसला बढ़ाते भी नज़र आए। उन्होंने सबके सामने कहा कि मैं तो स्पोर्ट्सपर्सन भी नहीं हूं। फिर भी वैक्सीन लगवाने से नहीं डरा। रजनी तो स्पोर्ट्सविमन हैं। ये कहां डरेंगी। इसके बाद रजनी ने वैक्सीन लगवाई और फिर DGP ने उन्हें वैक्सीन लगवाने का सर्टिफिकेट दिया।

वैक्सीन लगवाने GMSH-16 पहुंची की डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट की टीम।
सुबह 11 बजे के बाद GMSH-16 में नगर निगम कमिश्नर केके यादव वैक्सीन लगवा रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही वो अपने मुलाज़िमों ही भी हौसला अवजाही करेंगे। इस बीच कोरोनाकाल में जान गंवाने वाले लोगों का संस्कार करने वाली यूटी प्रशासन की डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट की टीम के पांच लोग भी वैक्सीन लगवाने आए। नोडल अफसर संजीव कोहली ने बताया कि कोरोना काल के दौरान उनकी टीम ढाई महीने बापूधाम में ही डेरा लगाकर बैठी रही। अब इस संक्रमण से जान बचाने वालों की बॉडी डिस्पोज ऑफ करने का काम कर रहे है।

बता दें आज 150 वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही हैं जिनमें 100 पुलिस हॉस्पिटल और 50 GMSH-16 में लगाई जानी हैं। 16 जनवरी से शुरू हुए इस वैक्सीन प्रोग्राम में अब तक कुल 8033 वैक्सीन लगाने का टारगेट था। लेकिन 2 फरवरी तक 4128 यानी 48.61 को ही चंडीगढ़ में वैक्सीन लग पाई है।

