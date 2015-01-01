पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना असर:ढिल्लो हाईकोर्ट बार एसो. के प्रेसिडेंट चुने गए, मलिक दोबारा वाइस प्रेसिडेंट बने, 3604 में से 2178 वकीलाें ने किया मतदान

चंडीगढ़39 मिनट पहले
जीबीएस ढिल्लो पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन के नए प्रेसिडेंट चुने गए। ढिल्लो ने मौजूदा प्रेसिडेंट दयाल प्रताप सिंह रंधावा को 155 वोटों से हराया। ढिल्लो को 1056 वोट मिले जबकि रंधावा को 901 और पुनीता सेठी को 164 वोट मिले। वाइस प्रेसिडेंट पद पर वाइस प्रेसिडेंट विकास मलिक को जीत मिली। विकास मलिक को 1070 वोट मिले जबकि उनके प्रतिद्वंदी उम्मीदवार शर्मिला शर्मा को 568 और हृदय पाल सिंह राही को 368 वोट मिले।

सेक्रेटरी पद पर चंचल के सिंगला ने जीत दर्ज की। उन्हें 1370 वोट मिले जबकि उनके प्रतिद्वंदी रविंदर कुमार बांगर को 723 और अमन रानी शर्मा को 84 वोट मिले। जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी पद पर मनजीत कौर ने बाजी मारी। ट्रेजरर पद पर परमप्रीत सिंह बाजवा ने सबसे ज्यादा 910 वोट लेकर जीत दर्ज की। चुनाव में कोरोना का असर भी दिखा। 3604 में से 2178 वकीलों ने ही वोट डाले।

